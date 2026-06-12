A summary of major global news including a record-breaking art auction, a large warehouse fire in London, the death of Thailand's presumptive heir, and analysis of Western far-right figures' ties to Russia.

A major auction in New York saw a highly significant artwork sell for 90 million dollars (£70 million), a figure that shattered the previous record for a piece by a living artist .

This event underscored the soaring market value of contemporary masters. In related but separate global news, a towering figure of modern art, whose influence spanned both the 20th and 21st centuries, died peacefully at home on 11 June 2026, just one month shy of his 89th birthday. His passing marks the end of an era for the art world.

In London, a major emergency unfolded as a vast fire consumed the warehouse of a Jewish-owned business in the Brent area of northwest London. The blaze on Oxgate Lane required a massive response, with 25 fire engines and approximately 150 firefighters deployed from several stations to combat the inferno. The fire engulfed the majority of the building, prompting the evacuation of up to 70 residents from neighboring homes as a precaution.

Fire crews worked through the night to contain the flames and planned to continue efforts into the morning to extinguish all remaining hotspots. The business, targeted in the incident, specialised in hosting weddings and bat mitzvahs.

Meanwhile, analysis of international political activism points to a concerning trend of Western right-wing figures converging in Russia. The British activist Tommy Robinson appears to have coordinated UK protests following the Belfast attack after spending time in a luxury Russian hotel with Errol Musk, the father of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Their presence aligns with a broader pattern where figures like Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have also recently been in Russia, some attending the Kremlin-backed St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. An intelligence expert suggested that Russia is strategically cultivating and amplifying these anti-liberal Western voices to further its own geopolitical aims.

In Thailand, a profound loss was felt with the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and a presumed future monarch. The Royal Palace announced her passing on June 12, 2026, at the age of 47. The princess had been in a coma for over three years following a sudden illness in December 2022. Despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated, with an infection in April leading to her final decline in May.

The nation entered a period of mourning for Princess Bha, as she was affectionately known. A highly educated woman with a doctorate from Cornell University, she had served Thailand in several diplomatic roles, including as ambassador to Austria and to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. She was also known for her advocacy for female prisoners and work in the attorney general's office.

Though never formally designated heir, she was widely regarded as the most likely successor to her father, who has six other children from four marriages, only three of whom hold royal titles





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Art Auction Record Sale Living Artist London Fire Jewish-Owned Business Brent Princess Bajrakitiyabha Thai Royalty Heir Death Tommy Robinson Russia Ties Right-Wing Activists Elon Musk Father

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