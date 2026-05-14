Global Skin Cancer Burden Predicted to Worsen

A study has warned that the global burden of skin cancer will continue worsening over the coming decades, with higher rates of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma predicted to cause more years lost to disability and premature death. The analysis shows that the highest rates of melanoma-related years lost are currently in Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries, while SCC DALY rates are concentrated in Australia, Brazil, the Caribbean, and the US. Meanwhile, BCC DALYs are most common in Australia, North America, and Northern Europe.

Skin cancer cases could surge by 2050, with deadly melanoma becoming an even bigger global killer, a study has warned. The leading cause of skin cancer exposure is ultraviolet rays, especially from the sun and sunbeds.

Researchers found that cases of this disease are rising across the world and that the global burden of skin cancer is worsening. The study predicts that the number of disability-adjusted life years lost to melanoma will rise, with basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma also increasing.

Additionally, the survey shows that the highest rates of melanoma cases are currently in Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries, with higher rates in men and those aged 70 and over. Experts urge individuals to be aware of the risks and follow sun protection guidelines to prevent skin cancer cases





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