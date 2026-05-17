Global Snooker Championship: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Luca Brecel

The Global Snooker Championship has been a thrilling match between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Luca Brecel. O’Sullivan has been in his groove, while Brecel needs to bring his A-game to stand any chance of winning it.

The Global Snooker Championship has been a brilliant entertainment with high-octane action for those watching around the world. Ronnie O’Sullivan , often said about The Krays , has turned on the style in the opening nine frames of the tournament.

Despite Luca Brecel being an attacking, high-scorer himself, his opponent has just not let him in often enough. When The Rocket is in his groove, he is a must-watch. The Snooker 900 offers a more relaxed version of the sport with the audience remaining quiet mainly but players often sharing a joke and comment with each other in between shots.

The final is far from over, in this race to ten, but Brecel really needs to bring his A-game to stand any chance of winning it. The Rocket has now bagged three centuries in this match. With two frames left in the session, they now seem key to the Belgian.

However, a rushed shot from Brecel due to the timer lets The Rocket in. There are still enough points on the table for Brecel to turn this one around. The Rocket needs to force the advantage home from this point. An early error from O’Sullivan as he pots a long red but the cueball sends the black in after it.

Brilliant stuff from O’Sullivan as he flexes his attacking muscle. His break of 111 levels the match up as the pair head into the interval. Brecel has work to do but his cueball control is good





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Global Snooker Championship Ronnie O’Sullivan Luca Brecel High-Octane Action Penalty Of A Ball In Hand From A Foul The Krays The Rocket The Snooker 900 Penalty Of A Ball In Hand From A Foul Penalty Of A Ball In Hand From A Foul Penalty Of A Ball In Hand From A Foul Penalty Of A Ball In Hand From A Foul Penalty Of A Ball In Hand From A Foul

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