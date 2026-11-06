Global Stocks Tumble as AI Fears Follow Democrats' Midterm Win

Global stocks slumped as investors worried a Democratic-led Congress would slow the AI boom. Nasdaq, Nikkei and Asian chipmakers took heavy losses before authorities stepped in.

Global stocks fell sharply on Friday as fears about the future of artificial intelligence rattled investors following the Democrats' landslide midterm victory. President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social, telling voters that they had 'only yourselves to blame'. The sell-off hit Asian markets first, then Wall Street, with the AI trade at the centre of the losses.

Japan's Nikkei slumped 6 per cent, putting it on track for its deepest one-day drop since April 2025. Benchmark share price indices in South Korea and Taiwan plunged more than 8 per cent after the opening bell. Those losses narrowed later in the session as authorities moved to stem the selling.

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Asian Markets Slide as AI Selloff Spreads

Asian markets were the first to react to the Democrats' midterm result, with the Nikkei, South Korean and Taiwanese benchmarks all falling sharply. The early declines reflected investor concern that the Democrats, who dominated the midterm elections this week, would slow the AI boom. Wall Street followed the same pattern later in the session.

On Wall Street, the volatility index known as the 'fear gauge' soared. The Nasdaq sank 5.5 per cent, and $3 trillion (£2.2 trillion) was wiped off the value of S&P 500 firms. The Nasdaq Composite closed in correction territory after four weeks of gradual declines.

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The selling followed a result that Democrats described as a 'blue tsunami' that drowned Republicans in the midterms. The tumble on Friday came only days after that vote, and investors were still reassessing how a shift in Congress could affect technology spending.

Trump Blames Democrats and Voters for Losses

President Donald Trump blamed the downturn on the Democrats and on voters who rejected his party. In a Truth Social post on Thursday, he wrote that the stock market had crashed because the Democrats had a big Tuesday, adding that voters only had themselves to blame.

In a separate post, Trump said the stock market had suffered one of the worst days in history because of the election results. He said that his 401(k) plans had dropped and added that it was not Republicans but Dumocrats who were responsible, using the nickname he has given the Democratic Party.

The political blame has not been matched by a policy response from the White House in the source reporting. The competing view, expressed by investors and analysts, is that the AI market was already fragile before the election, and that the election result simply increased worries about future demand.

Authorities Step In as AI Chipmakers Sink

Authorities in Asia moved to calm markets by Friday afternoon, when stocks appeared to stabilise in the region. South Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il temporarily eased rules on retail investors' leveraged investments. Multiple sources told Reuters that the Ministry of Finance in Taiwan called senior executives at state-owned banks in the morning and instructed them to support the market.

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Taiwan stocks still closed down 4.5 per cent, recovering somewhat from their early slump. Nasdaq futures were up 0.6 per cent, while European stock futures were last down 0.9 per cent, indicating that sentiment remained fragile.

The heaviest losses were concentrated in AI hardware. Samsung Electronics fell nearly 10 per cent and SK Hynix dropped 12 per cent in South Korea. Kioxia plunged 14 per cent in Japan, while TSMC fell as much as 8.5 per cent in Taiwan. Nvidia fell 9.3 per cent on Thursday, Broadcom dropped 10.5 per cent and Qualcomm finished down 9.5 per cent.

Investors Question AI Infrastructure Spending Outlook

Investors are worried that a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending could hurt smaller firms that have already struggled to raise funds because of higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions. SoftBank Group, an AI investor, slid 11 per cent, and the cost of insuring against the Japanese firm defaulting on its debt jumped to its highest level in four years.

CoreWeave, a neocloud firm that has become a barometer of investor anxiety over heavy AI spending and borrowing, slumped 10 per cent. Its five-year credit default swap spreads widened to a record level. Dong Baozhen, chairman of asset manager Lingtong Shengtai, said the selloff showed that AI stock prices had been built on rosy illusions about the future.

Michael McCarthy, chief executive for Australia and New Zealand at brokerage Moomoo, said there had been a real shift in sentiment. Analysts also said the selling suggested investors were beginning to factor in growing local opposition to data centres, and that markets had yet to fully account for the costs such facilities impose on communities.