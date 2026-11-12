Global Study Links Waist Metrics to Mortality Risk in 844K Adults

A study of 844,108 adults across four nations reveals that combining waist measurements with organ function data offers a clearer mortality risk assessment than BMI alone.

A comprehensive multinational study published in the journal Nature indicates that standard body mass index metrics may fail to capture true health risks for millions of adults. Researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and North China University of Science and Technology analyzed data from more than 844,108 adults across China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Spain. The findings suggest that incorporating waist circumference and organ function data provides a significantly more accurate assessment of obesity-related mortality than traditional weight classifications alone.

Global Data Revalidates BMI Limits

The research team collaborated with international institutions including Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the University of Girona, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and King's College London. Their analysis involved four distinct cohorts totaling 844,108 participants aged between 18 and 74 years. The Kailuan Study contributed 137,795 participants, while the United Kingdom Biobank provided 436,203 individuals. The All of Us Research Program in the United States added 218,841 participants, and the Information System for the Development of Research in Primary Care database in Spain contributed 51,269 participants. All subjects entered the study with no prior history of stroke, heart attack, or cancer.

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Defining Clinical Versus Preclinical States

Investigators utilized the diagnostic framework proposed by the Lancet Commission in 2025 to categorize participants. This framework distinguishes between clinical obesity, defined as excess adiposity impairing organ function or daily activities, and preclinical obesity, which involves excess adiposity with preserved organ function. To identify these states, the researchers applied a combined anthropometric definition that integrated population-specific waist-to-height ratio thresholds with body mass index values. A body mass index of at least 40 qualified as obesity on its own, while lower ranges required elevated waist measurements to trigger classification.

Organ Dysfunction Adjusts Prevalence Rates

The application of these stricter criteria altered obesity prevalence statistics across all four nations. Incorporating waist and height ratios increased overall obesity prevalence by 3.5 percentage points in China, 3.3 points in the UK, 5.6 points in the United States, and 7.4 points in Spain. Following these adjustments, the resulting obesity prevalence reached 21.3% in China, 27.3% in the UK, 48.1% in the United States, and 26.1% in Spain. These shifts demonstrate that traditional metrics significantly undercount the population carrying excess weight when measured against metabolic health markers.

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Attributable Fraction Methodology Clarifies Risk

To isolate the specific impact of obesity, researchers employed an attributable fraction approach to estimate organ dysfunction statistically linked to adiposity. This method adjusted for conditions that might exist independently of weight issues, providing a more precise picture of clinical obesity. After these statistical adjustments, clinical obesity accounted for 22.7 to 31.3% of individuals with combined anthropometric obesity. The adjusted prevalence of clinical obesity stood at 5.6% in the Kailuan Study, 8.3% in the UK Biobank, 10.9% in the All of Us program, and 8.2% in the Spanish database.

Longitudinal Progression and Mortality Links

Longitudinal analysis revealed that the majority of individuals with preclinical obesity do not progress to clinical obesity over time. Survival analyses confirmed strong associations between the newly defined clinical obesity categories and all-cause mortality. The study concludes that evaluating organ function alongside waist measurements offers a superior framework for predicting long-term health outcomes compared to body mass index alone.