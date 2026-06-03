Gloria Hendry Spotted on Rare Outing in Las Vegas

Gloria Hendry, the first African American Bond girl, was spotted on a rare outing in Las Vegas, over 50 years after starring in Live and Let Die opposite Roger Moore.

Gloria Hendry , the first African American Bond girl, was spotted on a rare outing in Las Vegas, over 50 years after starring in Live and Let Die opposite Roger Moore .

The 77-year-old actress, who became 007's first African American love interest in 1973, was seen running errands near her home. Hendry played Rosie Carver in the 1973 Bond movie and later appeared in a string of films and TV shows. The actress has kept a relatively low profile in Hollywood since starring in Bond. In 2023, Hendry was seen running errands in Beverly Hills, looking trendy in a red and yellow leather jacket, leggings, multi-colored shoes, and stylish shades.

Hendry made history as the first African American Bond girl to be romantically involved with the British secret agent. Her steamy scenes with Moore catapulted her into the spotlight and the Ian Fleming classic featured a soundtrack written by Paul McCartney. Moore and Hendry's love scene was cut from the film when it was shown in apartheid South Africa, where interracial relationships were outlawed.

Hendry and other former black Bond girls were honored at the African American Film Critics Association's Black Women of Bond tribute in 2015. Trina Parks was the first black actress cast as a Bond girl, starring as Thumper in Diamonds Are Forever opposite Sean Connery in 1971. Parks didn't play a romantic partner to Connery's Bond, but was a feisty nemesis. Hendry made history as the first African American Bond girl to be romantically involved with the British secret agent.

Before her film career, Hendry worked as a Playboy Bunny at the New York Playboy Club from 1965 until 1972. She scored her first acting role in Sidney Poitier's film For Love of Ivy in 1968. Hendry also starred as Helen Bradley in the 1973 film Black Caesar, and the sequel, Hell Up in Harlem.

She has also appeared in Black Belt Jones (1974), Savage Sisters (1974) as well as horror film Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994) and the action comedy Freaky Deaky (2012)





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