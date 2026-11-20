An inquest jury has ruled the death of Alice Webb, a mother-of-five, an accident after she received excessive filler from influencer Jordan Parke. New government rules target such high-risk cosmetic procedures.

An inquest jury has officially ruled the death of thirty-three-year-old Alice Webb as accidental, concluding a tragic case involving a botched Brazilian Butt Lift. The mother-of-five passed away in September two-thousand twenty-four at a residential property in Gloucester after receiving an estimated one-thousand four hundred milliliters of hyaluronic acid filler. The procedure was performed by social media influencer Jordan Parke, widely known online as the ' British Lip King,' who injected seven times the recommended safe dosage.

The Fatal Injection Process and Immediate Aftermath

Video footage released during the inquest at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court captured the critical moments of the procedure, showing Mr. Parke laughing while administering the substance. Ms. Webb, who had paid thirty pounds for training and twenty-three hundred pounds for the surgery, recorded a twelve-second clip where she joked about filming him before he injected her buttock. Her subsequent text message to a family member described the pain as killing her, yet the influencer appeared unbothered when paramedics arrived. The medical team transported her to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of the following day.

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Medical Findings and Gross Excess of Filler

Dr. Stephen Leadbeatter, a Home Office forensic pathologist, determined that the cause of death was embolisation of hyaluronic acid. The filler had entered her bloodstream and dispersed into her brain, heart, lungs, kidney, and thyroid gland. Plastic surgeons working with police confirmed that the maximum recommended amount for a single buttock is one hundred milliliters. The inquest revealed that Mr. Parke administered an estimated one-thousand four hundred milliliters, a massive overdose that directly led to the fatal complications. This excessive volume overwhelmed her circulatory system, causing immediate and catastrophic internal blockages.

Performer History and Previous Regulatory Bans

Jordan Parke had a documented history of regulatory issues prior to the fatal procedure. Environmental health teams had already banned him from performing Brazilian Butt Lifts in two other parts of England, specifically in two-thousand nineteen and two-thousand twenty-four. Despite these prior prohibitions, he remained free to carry out controversial procedures in other regions. The surgery took place at Studio twenty-three, a beauty salon in Sandhurst Road, Gloucester. The owner, Jemma Pawlyszyn, stated that Mr. Parke asked to use her clinical room as a favor and denied any involvement in the actual medical process. Police noted that the facility lacked life-saving equipment, with first-aid supplies limited to basic plasters.

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Tragedy for Family and Perpetrator's Death

Alice Webb was remembered by her sister, April Palmer, as a devoted and loving mother to her five daughters who struggled quietly with low self-worth. Despite receiving constant praise for her natural beauty, Ms. Webb sought cosmetic enhancements to boost her confidence, a quest that tragically ended her life. The perpetrator, Jordan Parke, died in February two-thousand twenty-five while under police investigation for gross negligence manslaughter and assault. His cause of death remains to be ascertained, leaving his legal accountability unresolved as his investigation concluded posthumously.

Government Crackdown and Future Cosmetic Regulations

In the wake of this tragedy, the UK government announced a strict crackdown on 'cosmetic cowboys' performing high-risk procedures. New licensing schemes will legally define injecting fillers outside the face as cosmetic surgical procedures, restricting them to qualified medics. Treatments such as Brazilian Butt Lifts, deep chemical peels, and vampire facials will be limited to doctors, dentists, certain nurses, midwives, and pharmacists. Individuals violating these rules face unlimited fines or fixed penalties up to four thousand pounds. A government consultation will engage with medical professionals and regulators to draft these regulations, with parliamentary implementation planned for spring two-thousand twenty-seven to prevent future fatalities.