GLP-1 Agonists Linked to Lower Breast Cancer Incidence in Women

A study published in JCO Oncology Practice found that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) use was associated with lower breast cancer incidence among overweight and obese women. The findings suggest that GLP-1 agonists, commonly used for weight management and diabetes, may offer a new potential approach to breast cancer prevention.

By Pooja Toshniwal PahariaReviewed by Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc. Jun 3 2026 A major breast imaging study links GLP-1 agonists to lower breast cancer incidence, raising hopes for a new prevention strategy while underscoring the need for prospective clinical trials .

Study: GLP-1 Agonists Are Associated With a Significant Reduction in Breast Cancer Incidence in Women. Image Credit: Love Employee / Shutterstock In a recent study published in JCO Oncology Practice, researchers explored the impact of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) use on breast cancer incidence. Among more than 100,000 overweight and obese women, they found that GLP-1 agonist use was associated with lower breast cancer incidence.

The findings were consistent after accounting for age, race, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), breast density, and diabetes. Women using GLP-1 agonists showed lower odds of developing breast cancer compared with those who did not use these drugs. In fact, in this study, less than two percent of women with GLP-1 exposure were diagnosed with breast cancer.

Based on these findings, GLP-1 agonists, which are commonly used for weight management and diabetes, may be associated with lower breast cancer incidence among women. If confirmed in larger prospective trials, these widely used drugs could offer a new potential approach to breast cancer prevention, especially for women with excess body weight. Obesity is an important modifiable risk factor for breast cancer. In other words, sustained weight loss may help reduce breast cancer risk in some populations.

Scientists have found that GLP-1 agonists can help reduce body weight and enhance metabolic regulation. They are also increasingly finding that these drugs may help reduce inflammation, a hallmark of cancer. Whether GLP-1 agonists can also reduce breast cancer risk, however, remains unclear. This is because previous studies focused on women with higher BMI since they are most likely to be prescribed GLP-1 agonists.

Researchers also combined results from different clinical trials with different selection criteria, and only a few participants actually developed cancer. GLP-1 users also visit doctors more frequently, which is why they may undergo cancer screening more often, leading to higher detection rates. Bariatric surgery helps reduce breast cancer risk through sustained weight loss, but may not be practical at a population level. Study Design In the present study, researchers evaluated the association between GLP-1 agonist use and breast cancer incidence.

They analyzed electronic medical records of the University of Pennsylvania Health System between January 2022 and June 2025. Related StoriesThese records included more than 217,000 women who underwent breast imaging. For the present analysis, the team selected a subset of 111,646 overweight and obese women (BMI ≥25, median age 61 years) aged 45-80 years. Breast imaging results were available for these individuals.

The researchers determined breast cancer incidence as the primary study outcome. They defined GLP-1 agonist use as a documented prescription for GLP-1 before the breast imaging examination. Logistic regression models estimated odds ratios (ORs) for analysis. To make a fair comparison, the team used one-to-one propensity-score matching to pair participants based on several clinical and demographic factors.

These included age, race, ethnicity, breast density, highest BMI, and diabetes. They used the greedy nearest-neighbor method to construct propensity-score-matched groups. GLP-1 Use and Lower Incidence The study included 111,646 overweight and obese women. In this sample population, 15,264 individuals (14%) used GLP-1 agonists, whereas 96,382 individuals (86%) did not use these medications.

Among women taking GLP-1 agonists, less than two percent (n=247) received a breast cancer diagnosis. In the unmatched analysis, GLP-1 agonist use was linked to lower breast cancer incidence (OR, 0.65). After matching, the analysis included 30,528 observations and 600 breast cancer cases. Researchers found similar results.

After matching for clinical and demographic factors, women using GLP-1 medications continued to show lower odds of developing breast cancer (OR, 0.70). Women using GLP-1 medications showed lower odds of receiving a breast cancer diagnosis compared with those who did not use these drugs (OR, 0.7). In absolute terms, breast cancer risk in the matched analysis was 1.62% among GLP-1-exposed women and 2.31% among matched women without exposure, corresponding to an absolute risk reduction of 0.69% during the study period.

Early studies suggest that GLP-1 agonists, such as exenatide and liraglutide, may reduce breast cancer cell proliferation and viability by altering cellular energy metabolis





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Breast Cancer GLP-1 Agonists Weight Management Diabetes Breast Imaging Prospective Clinical Trials Obesity GLP-1 Receptor Cellular Energy Metabolism Breast Cancer Cell Proliferation GLP-1 Agonists And Breast Cancer Risk GLP-1 Agonists And Breast Cancer Prevention GLP-1 Agonists And Breast Cancer Cell Viabilit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exact temperature Brits insist on for a BBQ - and it's lower than you'd thinkA survey of 2,000 adults found that Brits will fire up the BBQ in rain, thunder and storms - with half saying they have never abandoned a barbecue due to poor weather conditions

Read more »

Existing drug mitigates muscle loss from GLP-1 medicationsMillions of Americans are currently taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss.

Read more »

GLP-1 therapy linked to slower biological aging processesGlucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist medications have gained widespread attention for effectively treating obesity, lowering blood sugar and decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Read more »

GLP-1 treatments may reduce knee replacement surgery ratesGLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, used for the treatment of diabetes, and more recently, weight loss, are associated with a significantly lower long term risk of knee replacement surgery as a result of osteoarthritis, finds an analysis of medical records data, published in the open access journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

Read more »