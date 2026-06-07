GLP-1 Diabetes Drugs May Halve Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Suggests

New research presented at a major cancer conference indicates that GLP-1 receptor agonists, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, could reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer by approximately 50 percent over five years, offering a potential new preventive strategy for high-risk individuals.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of the disease, with survival rates remaining stubbornly low. Over the past three decades, its incidence has been steadily climbing, with the most rapid increases observed among younger patients and women, even though it continues to predominantly affect older adults.

The recent passing of actor Alan Rickman at age 69 from the disease served as a somber reminder of its lethality. In a promising development, new research presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual conference in Chicago has suggested that a class of drugs commonly used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss may significantly reduce the risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

The study, which analyzed the health records of approximately 90,000 U.S. patients with chronic pancreatitis and type 2 diabetes-two conditions that elevate pancreatic cancer risk-found that those taking GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Mounjaro and Ozempic, had about a 50 percent lower risk of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis over a five-year period. Researchers propose that these medications may exert a protective effect by mitigating inflammation, enhancing metabolic function, and improving blood sugar regulation.

Preliminary laboratory studies also indicate they might impede cellular processes associated with cancer development, though human trials are necessary for confirmation. The findings open the possibility that high-risk individuals, even those without obesity, could one day be offered GLP-1 drugs as a preventive measure.

Dr. Rachna Shroff, a gastrointestinal cancers expert at the University of Arizona Cancer Center not involved in the study, emphasized the significance of the results, noting that chronic pancreatitis is a major risk factor and that such a substantial decrease in cancer incidence among GLP-1 users is remarkable. These results are particularly intriguing because GLP-1 drugs have previously been linked to a potential risk of pancreatitis, a concern reflected in patient information leaflets that list it as a rare side effect.

However, recent large-scale analyses have not found conclusive evidence of a meaningful increase in pancreatitis among users, and the new data points toward a possible protective benefit. The pancreas, a pear-shaped gland behind the stomach, is crucial for digestion. Acute pancreatitis, often caused by gallstones or alcohol, causes severe abdominal pain and can become chronic if inflammation persists, thereby raising pancreatic cancer risk. The mechanism by which GLP-1 drugs might protect against cancer is still being investigated.

Dr. Shroff explained that GLP-1s slow gastric emptying and enzyme secretion to promote satiety, but there was worry that excessive slowing could lead to bile duct obstruction and inflammation. So far, real-world data does not support an increased pancreatitis risk; instead, it suggests a protective effect, which could be transformative for a cancer often diagnosed at an advanced, difficult-to-treat stage. Further research is essential to validate these findings.

Meanwhile, another study presented at ASCO indicated that GLP-1 drugs might slow the progression of seven cancer types-including lung, liver, breast, and bowel-and improve survival, potentially by reducing inflammation and adipose tissue around tumors that fuel cancer growth. Dr. Brian Wolpin of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute cautioned that potential trade-offs, such as any heightened pancreatitis risk, must be carefully weighed as research continues





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GLP-1 Drugs Pancreatic Cancer Ozempic Mounjaro Preventive Treatment Chronic Pancreatitis Type 2 Diabetes ASCO Conference Cancer Risk Reduction

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