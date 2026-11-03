GLP-1 RA Effects on PCOS Menstrual Health and Fertility Reviewed

A Nova Southeastern University scoping review examines how GLP-1 RA medications impact menstrual regularity and fertility in women with PCOS, showing significant hormonal improvements.

Researchers from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, USA, have published a comprehensive scoping review analyzing the gynecologic and reproductive effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) in women diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Published in Cureus on November 1, 2026, the study investigates whether these weight management medications influence menstrual health and fertility in this specific patient population.

PCOS Metabolic Challenges and Treatment Needs

Polycystic ovary syndrome, increasingly referred to as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, represents one of the most prevalent endocrine disorders affecting reproductive-aged females. The condition is strongly associated with obesity, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, and an elevated risk of developing diabetes later in life. Lifestyle modifications and dedicated weight management remain central components of care for women with PCOS who struggle with overweight or obesity.

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However, sustaining long-term weight reduction is frequently difficult for patients. Consequently, pharmacological treatments are increasingly utilized to manage metabolic dysfunction. GLP-1RAs have proven effective in improving glycemic control and promoting significant weight reduction, addressing core metabolic issues. Beyond these metabolic benefits, emerging evidence suggests these medications may also positively influence gynecologic and reproductive outcomes, although current literature remains diverse with heterogeneity in interventions and endpoints.

GLP-1 RA Impact on Menstrual Regularity

The systematic search process identified 1,416 records, which were deduplicated to 697 unique entries. After screening titles and abstracts, a full-text review of 76 articles led to the inclusion of 28 studies for final analysis. These studies evaluated various outcomes following treatment with the most common GLP-1RAs: liraglutide, exenatide, and semaglutide. Menstrual function was assessed in thirteen studies, providing critical data on cycle regularity.

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Three studies reported significant improvements in menstrual frequency and regularity after GLP-1RA treatment, particularly among individuals who achieved substantial weight loss. Menstrual regularity was restored in a considerable proportion of individuals receiving liraglutide, exenatide, semaglutide, and combination treatments involving metformin. Two additional studies highlighted improvements in bleeding patterns and notable decreases in amenorrhea.

Fertility Outcomes and Hormonal Improvements

Fertility, pregnancy, and ovulation outcomes were examined in nine studies, revealing promising data for reproductive health. Improved ovulation rates were observed after treatment with GLP-1RAs, especially when combined with metformin. A small randomized pilot trial involving twenty-eight women demonstrated higher pregnancy rates during subsequent in vitro fertilization cycles after preconception treatment with liraglutide plus metformin compared to metformin alone.

Individual case reports also described spontaneous conception following weight loss during GLP-1RA therapy, sometimes alongside other metabolic treatments. It is important to note that the review did not assess pregnancy safety. Separate clinical guidance currently recommends stopping GLP-1RAs before planned conception because comprehensive pregnancy safety data remain limited. Hyperandrogenism, assessed in eighteen studies, showed the most consistent improvement among all reproductive outcomes.

Significant Reductions in Androgen Levels

Multiple studies confirmed significant decreases in total and free testosterone, androstenedione, and the free androgen index after GLP-1RA administration. These changes were accompanied by increases in sex hormone-binding globulin. Some studies also reported lower luteinizing hormone levels after treatment. These hormonal shifts suggest that GLP-1RAs may offer a dual benefit by addressing both metabolic dysregulation and reproductive hormonal imbalances in women with PCOS.