GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Bizarre Side Effect: Patients Hearing Internal Bodily Sounds

A board-certified otolaryngologist reports an increase in patients experiencing patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction (pETD), causing them to hear their own breathing, heartbeat, blood flow, and eye movements after rapid weight loss on GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. As next-generation obesity drugs like retratrutide promise faster weight loss, experts warn about the potential for more severe side effects and the importance of medically supervised weight loss.

A peculiar new side effect linked to GLP-1 weight loss drugs has emerged: patients hearing their own breathing, heartbeat, blood flow, and even eye movements.

Sufferers describe it as sounding like Darth Vader is in their head. This condition, known as patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction (pETD), is being seen more frequently in patients who lose weight rapidly on medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. A board-certified otolaryngologist at Charleston ENT and Allergy in South Carolina reported seeing one case every other month, a significant increase from the previous rarity of once a year.

Doctors suspect that the loss of fat surrounding the Eustachian tube within the inner ear can prevent it from closing properly, creating an unsettling echo chamber within the body. While I have not personally encountered this condition, I anticipate we may see more unusual side effects as increasingly effective weight-loss medications hit the market. The next generation of obesity drugs, like retratrutide, is generating buzz due to early studies suggesting faster and more dramatic weight loss than current GLP-1 medications.

However, it's crucial to approach this conversation with caution. I am not against GLP-1 drugs; I treat many patients and have used them myself, knowing their life-changing benefits, including significant reductions in cardiovascular risk and improvements in blood sugar control.

However, the human body is not designed for extreme, rapid shifts without consequences. Reports of gallstones, hair loss, muscle wasting, and now, hearing internal bodily sounds, should serve as reminders. The issue lies not in the medications themselves, but in how they are used. Many people obtain GLP-1 drugs through unsupervised means, focusing on speed rather than safety.

Weight loss should be monitored by a responsible physician, considering not just the scale but also nutrition, muscle mass, hydration, lab results, mental health, and the rate of loss. Stronger medications like retratrutide may uncover more severe side effects. Medicine always involves trade-offs, and the goal should be to become healthier while preserving vitality, strength, skin quality, and long-term wellness.

Reckless weight loss can be dangerous, and we should not normalize medically unsupervised rapid weight loss before fully understanding its consequences





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GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Patulous Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Rapid Weight Loss Ozempic Wegovy Mounjaro Zepbound Retratrutide Unsupervised Weight Loss Side Effects

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