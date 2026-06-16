Glyphosate Exposure Linked to Hormonal Changes in Pregnant Women, University of Michigan Study Finds

A new study from University of Michigan researchers found that exposure to glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide, is associated with alterations in pregnancy-supporting hormones, highlighting potential risks for maternal and fetal health.

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at the University of Michigan School of Public Health has revealed that exposure to glyphosate, the active ingredient in numerous weed killers, is associated with significant alterations in key hormones that support pregnancy and fetal development.

This research is among the few to investigate how this widely used herbicide may impact the body during gestation, providing critical insights into potential reproductive health risks. The findings were published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology and draw from data on 752 pregnant women in Puerto Rico.

The study discovered that higher levels of glyphosate and its primary breakdown compound, AMPA, were linked to changes in hormones crucial for placental function, fetal growth, and the timing of labor. Glyphosate is ubiquitous in agriculture, landscaping, and home weed control, with exposure occurring through food, water, soil, pesticide drift, or contact with treated areas. Despite its prevalence, research on its effects on human reproduction remains scarce.

John Meeker, senior author and professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Michigan, emphasized the urgent need for more investigation, noting that the current findings, combined with experimental studies, underscore the necessity of increased attention to these potential risks. The study utilized the PROTECT birth cohort, a long-term project examining environmental exposures and maternal-child health in Puerto Rico.

Participants provided urine samples at approximately 18, 22, and 26 weeks of pregnancy, and blood samples were analyzed for hormones such as estrogen, thyroid hormones, and corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), which is involved in stress response and labor processes. Over 70 percent of the samples contained detectable levels of glyphosate or AMPA, indicating widespread exposure. For each moderate increase in AMPA, estriol levels were found to be 10.6 percent lower, while similar glyphosate increases corresponded to 8.3 percent lower estriol.

Additionally, AMPA was linked to higher levels of thyroid hormone T3. Later in pregnancy, AMPA was associated with elevated thyroid-stimulating hormone, and glyphosate correlated with increased CRH.

First author Mislael Valentín-Cortés, a postdoctoral research fellow in the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology, noted that exposure levels in Puerto Rico exceed those in the general U.S. population, reflecting the disproportionate environmental burdens borne by U.S. territories. These chemical exposures often coincide with extreme weather events and infrastructure failures, compounding health risks that demand more sustained attention.

The study builds on a small number of human studies linking glyphosate to preterm birth and fetal growth differences, offering hormone disruption as a plausible biological pathway. However, the authors caution against overinterpreting these results, as the observational nature of the study cannot establish causation, and urine samples reflect only recent exposure. The team did not assess whether hormone changes directly affect birth outcomes, but future research aims to explore these connections.

Nonetheless, the findings contribute to the growing discourse on environmental exposures during pregnancy, providing measurable physiological changes rather than general concerns. Meeker concluded that understanding how common exposures influence pregnancy is a vital step toward safeguarding maternal and child health





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Glyphosate Pregnancy Hormones Herbicide Environmental Exposure

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