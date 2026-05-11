GMB Scotland Accuses Renfrewshire Council of Denying Women Justice over Equal Pay Claims

A leading public sector union has accused the local authority of squandering money on lawyers to contest equal pay claims, instead of settling them through negotiation. The union has lodged almost 200 claims on behalf of women working for Renfrewshire Council and OneRen, the trust responsible for leisure, culture, and sport in the area. It's understood that women working in care and school settings are among the majority affected by the claims.

A leading public sector union has accused Renfrewshire Council of denying women justice and 'squandering money' by fighting equal pay claims . GMB Scotland has said the local authority is 'spending a fortune' on lawyers to contest scores of claims, instead of settling them through negotiation.

The union has lodged almost 200 claims on behalf of women working for the council and OneRen, the trust responsible for leisure, culture and sport in the area. Cara Stevenson, who leads GMB Scotland's women campaign unit, claimed evidence emerged last year that services, where staff were mostly men, had enjoyed better terms than colleagues working in women-dominated roles.

She said: 'It is shameful that equal pay is still an issue to be resolved in modern Scotland but the deliberate delaying tactics adopted by councils like Renfrewshire is one reason why.

'. We are told the council is happy to discuss the claims but, at the same time, is instructing lawyers and preparing for costly tribunals. We know, the council knows and our members know that equal pay is not going away. These claims will be made, will be won, and will need to be settled.

Those settlements can be reached the easy way, fairly and swiftly, or in a far more difficult and expensive way. Our union is ready to enter constructive and honest negotiations on the serious issues of pay fairness raised by these claims. We are ready to find a way forward that does not involve public money being squandered on lawyers and legal fees that would be far better spent on staff and services.

It's understood the majority of the claims already submitted by GMB Scotland affect women working in care and school settings. Renfrewshire Council has insisted it recognises the importance of equal pay and has 'demonstrated a strong track record' in addressing pay inequality. Renfrewshire Council has insisted it recognises the importance of equal pay and has 'demonstrated a strong track record' in addressing pay inequality





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Equal Pay Claims Unions Deliberate Delaying Tactics High Legal Fees Costly Tribunals Fairness Negotiations Employment Tribunal Public Sector Modern Scotland Women In Care And School Settings

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