God of War: Laufey Delayed to May 20, 2027, Says Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio pushes God of War: Laufey to May 20, 2027. Developer cites need for extra polishing. The move leaves a quiet May 2027 schedule for Sony PlayStation 5.

Santa Monica Studio has officially announced that the highly anticipated title God of War: Laufey will launch on May 20, 2027. The developer confirmed the delay via a social media post, stating the decision was made to allow the team additional time to refine the game. The protagonist, Faye, will now arrive in the spring of 2027 rather than the originally intended February window.

Studio Decision And Developer Statement

The studio shared its reasoning on X, expressing gratitude for the excitement surrounding Faye's journey through the Everywhen since the game's reveal in June. Santa Monica Studio emphasized that it does not take the trust placed in the studio for granted. The announcement framed the delay as a commitment to delivering an extraordinary experience worthy of fan dedication.

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Official statements from the developer suggest the game requires extra polishing to reach its fullest potential. While no specific technical issues were detailed, the studio promised to use the additional time to put in finishing touches. This approach aims to ensure the final product meets the high standards set by the previous entries in the critically acclaimed franchise.

Competitive Landscape And Release Timing

The original launch window of February appeared crowded with competing titles from major publishers. Moving the release to May provides a clearer path for visibility, as the spring month is currently far quieter in terms of major game launches. This strategic shift allows God of War: Laufey to avoid direct competition with Microsoft's high-profile releases scheduled for early year.

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However, the new May date coincides with the Switch 2 version of the Persona 4 remake. This specific date alignment means the title will share the spotlight with another significant gaming release. Despite this minor overlap, the broader market landscape for May remains significantly less congested compared to the original February target.

Fan Reaction And Future Sony Exclusives

Early reactions from the gaming community have been largely supportive of the delay. Many players have told Santa Monica Studio to take all the time needed to cook the best possible version of the game. This sentiment indicates strong fan patience and confidence in the developer's quality standards.

The delay now creates a wider gap between Sony's planned PlayStation 5 exclusives for 2027. God of War: Laufey will no longer drop just one month after Until Dawn 2, which remains scheduled for January 28. This separation gives each title more distinct attention from the market and press.

Looking further ahead, Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is believed to be aiming for a 2027 release, though this has not been confirmed. The shifting schedule of Sony's internal studios continues to evolve as developers strive for perfection in an increasingly competitive console market.