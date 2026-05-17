God's Influence: The Remnants of Carlo Acutis in Assisi, the 'Tuscany's Little Sister'

Assisi is a town filled with religious significance, known worldwide due to the story of its patron, the patron saint of the country, Saint Francis, and the late computer programmer and religious figure Carlo Acutis. The town can be considered a holy destination along with others such as Mecca, the home of Islam.

Few tracksuit-clad teenage boys have the same credentials as the late, English-born Italian computer programmer Carlo Acutis . Dubbed 'the first millennial saint ' or the 'patron saint of the Internet', St Carlo, as he is now referred to, was born an ordinary boy - but his interest in the Catholic faith quickly led him down a life of religious devotion .

Sadly, though, that life was cut painfully short when Carlo died of leukemia at the age of just 15 in 2006. However, his contribution to the religious community, using digital communication to teach the word of Catholicism, was deemed so valuable that he was beatified by Pope Francis in 2020.

His body - still dressed in the casual attire of a young boy - was entombed in the town of Assisi, in Italy's Umbria region, which has a religious significance of its own as the home of St Francis, the country's patron saint. And that's exactly why I've ended up in this tiny town, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, in a region that's often called 'Tuscany's little sister'.

Naturally, the town is a popular destination among pilgrims and Catholics - you can visit the tomb of both St Francis and St Carlo. But from the moment I arrive, it's abundantly clear this is a town for everyone, not just those on a religious journey. I am at one of the holiest sites in the world - certainly one of the places holding the most religious significance in Italy.

The story of Assisi dates back to the 12th century, when a 24-year-old Francis first heard the words of Jesus Christ spoken to him - and thereafter dedicated his life to God and the religious order. This year, the UNESCO town is hosting a year-long programme to mark the 800th anniversary of the death of St Francis, the town’s most revered figure and one of the most influential spiritual leaders in Europe.

If you plan on visiting during the half term, expect queues. And it's absolutely buzzing as a result





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Assisi St Francis Carlo Acutis Patron Saint Of The Internet First Millennial Saint Computer Programmer Religious Devotion Italian Faith Catholicism Digital Communication Beatified By Pope Francis Ancestor Of St Francis Holy Site In Italy UNESCO World Heritage Site

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