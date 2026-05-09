Gogglebox Cast Members' Heartbreak and Criticism

Gogglebox has been a fixture on our television screens for years, yet behind the scenes the cast has weathered considerable heartbreak. Some cast members have fallen victim to the so-called 'curse of Gogglebox', which encompasses several relationship breakdowns, disputes and some truly devastating losses. There have been a number of Gogglebox couples who have gone their separate ways over the years. Former stars have also criticised Gogglebox following their departure, including Paige Deville, who left the programme in 2021 with her mum Sally. The TV personality blamed what she described as 'low pay' for their exit. She and mum Sally reportedly received £100 for a nine-hour filming session which started at 3:30pm and ended after midnight. 'At one point my mum had her arm around me for four hours and they didn't want her to move her arm. It isn't as glamorous as you might think. It is very hard work,' she told Birmingham Live. Gogglebox original cast member Reverend Kate Bottley also made assertions that the pay was modest. She featured on the programme for five series before departing in 2016.

Gogglebox has been a fixture on our television screens for years, yet behind the scenes the cast has weathered considerable heartbreak. Since the much-loved Channel 4 programme first aired back in 2013, it has introduced viewers to a number of iconic families from across the country.

These include Giles Wood and Mary Killen in Wiltshire, the Siddiqui family in Derby and newcomers married couple Andrew and Alfie from the Cotswolds and mother-and-daughter-in-law duo Sara and Lara from Yorkshire. However, over the years, some cast members have fallen victim to the so-called 'curse of Gogglebox', which encompasses several relationship breakdowns, disputes and some truly devastating losses. There have been a number of Gogglebox couples who have gone their separate ways over the years.

Most recently, Roisin Kelly confirmed her split from Joe Kyle. The pair joined the show in 2022 before being 'brutally axed' from the popular series last year, after three years of sharing their television opinions with the nation. Last month, Roisin posted a series of photographs on Instagram, confirming that her relationship with her former co-star Joe had come to an end.

One image showed her clutching an envelope bearing the phrase, 'an antidote for a broken heart', while she was also pictured reading Robin Norwood's book, Women Who Love Too Much. Meanwhile, in 2024, Stephen Lustig-Webb and his husband Daniel left fans gobsmacked when they revealed they had parted ways after six years of marriage. Despite bringing their romantic relationship to a close, Stephen and Daniel continue to share a home.

Opening up about why their marriage broke down, Stephen disclosed that the couple both 'switched off' towards the end of their relationship. He also reflected: 'For me, it was traumatic and although I knew things weren't great, I didn't see it coming'. Stephen went on to describe the breakup as 'very upsetting' and 'completely devastating', admitting 'it was awful. Another Gogglebox split involves Eve Woerdenweber and her boyfriend Jay Makin, also known as 'Silent Jay'.

They featured on the show alongside her parents Ralf and Viv. In 2015, however, Eve and Jay went their separate ways, with Jay expressing his heartbreak during an interview with The Mirror, saying: 'I'm gutted that Eve broke up with me. It came completely out of the blue.

'We had a few problems and started drifting apart but I thought it was down to the pressure of the show and her business. We argued too much and she said she couldn't cope with it. She called after a big argument and said she didn't want to go out with me anymore.

' The Gogglebox community has been shaken by several tragic losses. In March 2024, former cast member George Gilbey passed away aged 40 following a workplace accident. George featured on Gogglebox alongside his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete McGarry from 2013 to 2014 and again from 2016 to 2018. Tragically, in 2024, he was killed after falling from a height at work.

A few years earlier, in 2021, Mary Cook sadly passed away aged 92. She was originally on the programme alongside friend Marina Wingrove from 2016 to 2021. That same year, Andy Michael died aged 61. Andy was one of the programme's original cast members, featuring in the very first episode in 2013 along with the rest of his family.

Following his death after a short illness, the Michael family decided not to return. Original stars Leon and June Bernicoff were instant hits when they made their debut back in 2013. June departed the programme after 83 year old Leon's death in 2017. She went on to pen her first book about their 60-year romance, Leon And June, Our Story before her death aged 82 in 2020.

The Malones have been a fan-favourite on Gogglebox since 2014. As well as mum Julie, dad Tom, and sons Tom Jr, and Shaun, the family dog Bob regularly appeared on screens. Although last year, support for the Malones flooded in when they announced that Bob had died.

On Instagram, Julie posted a series of photographs of Bob over the years, alongside the caption: 'Today we said goodbye to our beautiful protective Bobby, he spent his last day doing what he loved, watching over the grandchildren playing in the garden. We are heartbroken. RIP our beautiful Big Bob.

' Former stars have criticised Gogglebox following their departure, including Paige Deville, who left the programme in 2021 with her mum Sally. The TV personality blamed what she described as 'low pay' for their exit. She and mum Sally reportedly received £100 for a nine-hour filming session which started at 3:30pm and ended after midnight.

'At one point my mum had her arm around me for four hours and they didn't want her to move her arm. It isn't as glamorous as you might think. It is very hard work,' she told Birmingham Live. Gogglebox original cast member Reverend Kate Bottley also made assertions that the pay was modest.

She featured on the programme for five series before departing in 201





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