Gogglebox's Amy Tapper Shows Off Glamorous Transformation After 8st Weight Loss

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper showcases her impressive weight loss journey, revealing the effects of medication and exercise on her body, and discussing her experience with online scrutiny and her partnership to promote healthy choices.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper was recently spotted showcasing her significantly transformed appearance. Having lost eight stone through a combination of the weight loss medication Mounjaro and regular exercise, the 26-year-old TV personality is now a size 18, down from a size 26. Amy, known for her role on the popular show, was seen with a full face of makeup, her hair styled in waves, a gem-covered khaki cardigan, leggings, and trainers.

She accessorized with a cross-body Gucci bag while carrying her phone, water bottle, and car keys. Amy candidly shared that she will need surgery to address the loose skin that resulted from her weight loss journey. Speaking exclusively, she explained that after such significant weight loss, the excess skin in areas like the arms and tummy necessitates surgical intervention. She also mentioned that her legs are in good shape. Amy acknowledges the comments she receives from online trolls. She admits that the trolling has affected her mental health. She says that she does her best to be strong, but the online comments still affect her. Amy is working with Chemist4U to promote the idea of 'eat less, move more' when taking weight loss medication. DJ Fat Tony has recorded a new house track for the campaign called 'Already Doing It' and will appear in the music video with Amy.\Amy has been open about her weight loss journey, sharing updates and experiences with her fans, and partnering with an online pharmacy to reclaim the phrase 'eat less, move more'. She was recently seen showcasing her glamorous new look, and she has been open about her weight loss journey. This transformation comes after Amy revealed that doctors prescribed her the weight loss medication just as she was considering gastric bypass surgery. Amy began taking a 15mg weekly dose of Mounjaro in February, gradually increasing from an initial 2.5mg. During the peak of her weight loss, she experienced a remarkable 5lbs weight reduction within a week of starting the medication, culminating in a total loss of 4 stone within six months. Amy joined Gogglebox at the age of 13 alongside her mother Nikki, father Jonathan, and brother Josh. Amy said that Mounjaro and her workout routine are a perfect pair. She says that she's been working with the same personal trainer for five years, and she loves going to the gym.\Amy's decision to embrace weight loss medication has sparked some criticism, with some accusing her of taking an easy route. She has also faced online criticism and scrutiny, with trolls often commenting on her appearance and choices. Despite the negativity, Amy is determined to stay true to her goals and has urged others to do the same. This commitment is highlighted by her partnership with Chemist4U, where she aims to dispel the stigma surrounding weight loss medication. Amy's choice to use the medication came at the same time she was considering gastric bypass surgery. Amy's transformation is a testament to her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Amy is focused on her own journey, while still acknowledging the impact of public opinion and the importance of resilience in the face of negativity





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