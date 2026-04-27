Gogglebox Star Roisin Kelly Hints at Split After Show Axe

Roisin Kelly, former star of Gogglebox, has suggested she has split from boyfriend Joe Kyle following their departure from the Channel 4 show, sharing cryptic posts on Instagram hinting at a newfound single life.

Roisin Kelly , known for her appearance on the Channel 4 show Gogglebox , has subtly indicated a separation from her boyfriend, Joe Kyle , a development occurring shortly after the pair were informed they would not be continuing with the program.

The couple initially joined the Gogglebox cast in February 2022, bringing a Scottish perspective to the show, but were informed last year that they would not be included in the 26th series. Kelly’s announcement came via a series of Instagram posts on Monday, adopting a lighthearted approach to the situation as she appeared to embrace single life.

The posts included a photograph of an envelope labeled 'an antidote for a broken heart,' alongside a copy of the book ‘Women Who Love Too Much,’ suggesting a period of self-reflection and healing. Further imagery featured a bottle of wine and a packet of cigarettes, accompanied by the caption 'Well table for 1 it is then girls! ,' hinting at a newfound independence.

In a playful nod to their departure from Gogglebox, Kelly included the hashtag #brutallyaxedagain, prompting an outpouring of support from fans and fellow personalities. Comments ranged from affirmations of her worth to offers of companionship and encouragement, with one user even suggesting she relocate to Toronto. Kelly and Kyle previously addressed their exit from Gogglebox in July, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and the friendships forged during their time on the show.

They shared a statement on TikTok, explaining that Channel 4 had decided it was time for them to 'stretch their legs' and were not invited back for the next season. They emphasized their appreciation for Studio Lambert and the unique experience of being part of the Gogglebox family, acknowledging the crew members who had become like family over the years.

They also expressed thanks to viewers for their support, describing their time on the show as a 'once in a lifetime opportunity.

' Kelly specifically highlighted the honor of representing Scotland on the program and dispelling the notion that Scottish accents required subtitles. Prior to the announcement of their departure, Kelly had expressed interest in appearing on another BBC show, Race Across The World, indicating a continued desire to participate in television projects. The couple’s exit from Gogglebox left many viewers disappointed, as they had become popular figures on the show, known for their witty commentary and relatable reactions.

The circumstances surrounding their departure from Gogglebox were previously clarified by Kelly, who dismissed rumors of behind-the-scenes drama. She and Kyle had openly discussed their experience on the show, emphasizing the positive aspects and the strong relationships they had built with the production team. The recent Instagram posts, however, suggest a new chapter in Kelly’s life, one marked by self-discovery and a focus on personal well-being.

While the split from Kyle adds another layer to the changes she’s experiencing, she appears determined to navigate this transition with resilience and a sense of humor. Daily Mail has reached out to Roisin for further comment. The combination of losing their spot on a popular television show and now facing a personal breakup presents a significant period of adjustment for Kelly, but her public response suggests a willingness to embrace the challenges and move forward with optimism.

The outpouring of support from fans underscores the connection she and Kyle made with viewers during their time on Gogglebox, and many will undoubtedly be interested in following her future endeavors





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Gogglebox Roisin Kelly Joe Kyle Split Breakup Channel 4

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