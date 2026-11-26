A 15-year-old boy from Ripley has no brain activity after a violent assault in Surfers Paradise. Eleven teens are charged with grievous bodily harm in the shocking Gold Coast attack.

A 15-year-old boy from the suburb of Ripley has been declared by hospital staff to have no brain activity following a violent assault in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. The teenager remains in an induced coma at Gold Coast University Hospital after being attacked by a group of teenagers outside a McDonald's on Cavill Avenue just after 3am on Tuesday. This critical medical update was revealed during a court hearing for one of the accused on Thursday, where prosecutors confirmed the victim was not breathing on his own and that attempts to measure his brain electrical activity via EEG had initially failed.

Charges Filed Against Eleven Teenagers

Police arrested eight teenagers from the Brisbane area shortly after the incident, charging each with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. The group fled the scene when officers arrived but were quickly tracked down by investigators. A further three 17-year-olds were charged on Wednesday, bringing the total number of suspects before the courts to eleven. During the bail hearing for one of the accused on Thursday, the prosecution provided the grim medical prognosis, stating that murder charges are likely to follow if the boy does not recover from his injuries.

Also read Eight Youths Charged After Gold Coast Teen Assault

Witness Accounts of Brutal Attack

Witnesses described the victim being ragdolled on the ground after a pack of teenagers surrounded him and proceeded to kick and stomp on his head. The attack allegedly continued even after the boy became unconscious, with video footage played in court showing the accused jumping on his head with both feet. A Good Samaritan attempted to intervene in the violence but was also assaulted by the group. Detective Acting Inspector Greg Aubort condemned the incident as a sickening and violent assault, noting that the lives of the nine defendants had been irrevocably changed in a matter of minutes.

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CCTV Evidence and Schoolies Context

Grim CCTV footage emerged showing the group allegedly chasing the boy from Surfers Paradise Beach towards the McDonald's location following an initial attack. The video captured the moment the victim was tripped to the ground and continued to be kicked and stomped on. Police revealed that four of the eight teenagers initially arrested were registered Schoolies participants. The courts have granted bail to two of the teens allegedly involved in the bashing, while investigators continue to analyze the alleged involvement of each person in the attack as thousands of school leavers remain on the Gold Coast for Schoolies Week.

Community Response and Ongoing Investigation

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of the 15-year-old victim, initiated by Gold Coast father Nick Owen. Owen, whose 16-year-old son Ryder was previously attacked by a group of youths over a stolen vape in September, stated that he knows how traumatic and life-changing these situations can be. He urged the community to help cover bills while the family focuses on their son's recovery. Police have called for any witnesses, particularly anyone with footage of the incident, to come forward as the investigation into the cowardly attack continues.