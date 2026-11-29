Pearson National Teaching Awards Gold Winner Francesca Robinson shares five practical emotional literacy exercises for children to help them express feelings safely.

Award-winning primary school teacher Francesca Robinson has introduced weekly sessions to help pupils articulate complex emotions through creative expression. This initiative addresses the common struggle children face when trying to verbalize their internal states, providing structured outlets for communication.

Francesca Robinson Pearson Teaching Awards Gold Winner

Francesca Robinson, a Gold Winner of the Pearson National Teaching Awards, recently implemented these practices at St Mary's C of E Primary School in Rochdale. The award-winning educator observed that some pupils found it difficult to put their feelings into words, prompting her to design specific interventions. By utilizing drawing games and practical exercises, she enables children to share emotions in fun, accessible ways. These methods do not rely exclusively on traditional writing or speaking skills, which can be barriers for some students. Robinson notes that these sessions create a voice for her quietest children and provide an empathetic ear for her most confident peers. The goal is to ensure every child feels seen and heard, fostering an environment where children can flourish when they feel emotionally safe.

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Drawing Weather To Represent Daily Feelings

The first exercise involves using weather metaphors to help children visualize and communicate their emotional state throughout the day. If children struggle with reading and writing, they can still convey their experiences through drawing. The activity begins with a cartoon house in the middle of the page, which represents the child. Parents or teachers then reflect on the day with the child, asking them to draw the weather that symbolizes how they feel. Using felt-tips or colored pencils makes the activity engaging and fun. A child might draw sunshine if someone made them smile, a thundercloud if someone made them angry, or a rain cloud if they felt tearful. Once the weather is drawn, it often becomes easier for children to talk about different parts of their day. Robinson recommends that parents share their own weather from the day as well. Showing that adults also have tricky moments helps children see their feelings are normal and that it is fine to express them.

The Dump It Truck Exercise For Mental Clarity

Children often have so many thoughts flying around that they struggle to communicate everything that happened during the day or the new information they have learned. The "dump it" truck exercise allows children to dump the good, the bad, and the ugly from their minds. A five-minute timer is put on, and the child is asked to draw pictures or write down anything they want to get out of their mind for now. This process helps externalize overwhelming thoughts that may be cluttering their mental space. Once everything is written or drawn down, the adult and child decide on three thoughts or problems they can tackle together. The rest of the items can be put to one side for another day. This method prevents children from feeling burdened by the sheer volume of their daily experiences.

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Creating A Mighty Mountain To Boost Confidence

For children with low self-esteem, creating a "mighty mountain" is an effective way to celebrate their strengths and build resilience. The adult should draw a mighty mountain first as an example for the child to follow. The mountain features four distinct layers, with positive affirmations placed by each one to highlight specific strengths. The first layer focuses on personality, such as loving to make people laugh. The second layer addresses appearance, like liking one's smile. The third layer identifies a skill the child already has, such as being good at drawing. The final layer outlines something the child wants to work towards, such as sharing what is wrong when feeling worried. This structured visual aid helps children recognize their value and capabilities in a tangible way.

Drawing A Feelings Graph To Process Ups And Downs

If a child has had a tricky day or a difficult week, drawing a "feelings graph" can help them process the events with greater perspective. The child draws a graph to show the ups and downs of the day or week. This exercise demonstrates to the child that the day was not completely bad, but rather contained various emotional fluctuations, as most days do. It helps to give them a wider perspective on what happened. This activity enables them to understand better what made them feel a certain way at different times. By visualizing emotions as a line that moves up and down, children learn that difficult feelings are temporary and part of a broader narrative.

The Happy Heart Drawing For Anxiety Relief

When children are feeling anxious and need help controlling their emotions, creating a "happy heart" offers practical solutions for calming down. The adult draws a picture of a heart and asks the child to draw what makes them truly happy. This could include listening to their favorite music, playing with a friend, or reading a favorite story. These images serve as a visual reminder of positive coping mechanisms. Whenever the child is feeling anxious, they are asked to get the "happy heart" out. This provides them with immediate ideas for ways to calm themselves down. The exercises are drawn from various resources, including the education site Lyfta, ensuring they are grounded in educational best practices.