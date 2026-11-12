Golden Hill Mansion Planning Row: 57 Homes vs Preservation in Hampshire

Developer A&B Homes faces backlash from local councillors over plans to demolish the derelict £7.5million Golden Hill mansion in Belbins, Hampshire, to build 57 new homes.

Developer A&B Homes has triggered a fierce local planning dispute with a proposal to demolish the derelict Golden Hill mansion in Belbins, Hampshire, to construct 57 residential units on the 11-acre estate. The £7.5million property, which once featured a nuclear bunker and secret tunnels, stands as the central point of contention between the developers and local government officials who fear the project will severely strain already inadequate infrastructure.

Development Mechanism and Site History

Construction on the sprawling 22,000 square foot estate began in 2004 but was never completed, leaving the 12-bedroom, 17-bathroom residence in a state of advanced disrepair. The property includes unique features such as an underground aquarium, a man-made lake, a two-bedroom staff home, and a 10-car underground garage that has recently suffered from vandalism. Although A&B Homes previously secured permission to convert the existing structure into just ten luxury flats, the developer has since pivoted to a more intensive strategy aimed at maximizing the land's potential.

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A&B Homes argues that the existing building is over 20 years old and shows significant signs of degradation, rendering the earlier conversion scheme unviable. The developer asserts that the new proposal for 57 homes represents an effective use of the land, noting that the previous permission to build ten units confirmed that redevelopment of the site was acceptable in principle. This strategic shift moves the project from a renovation focus to a complete demolition and high-density build on the grounds.

Local Councillors Voice Strong Opposition

Romsey Town councillor Russell Theron expressed deep disappointment regarding the proposal, stating that the influx of 57 properties is completely unwelcome and fails to address local needs. Theron highlighted that the demolition of a property that has never been occupied would generate unnecessary carbon emissions while simultaneously causing vast overdevelopment that threatens local wildlife habitats. He characterized the application as a cynical attempt by planners to exploit a shortfall in Test Valley's housing land supply numbers rather than a genuine community solution.

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Test Valley Borough councillor Rohit Kohli echoed these sentiments, noting that the area at the top of Romsey is already under immense development pressure from previous applications. Kohli described the proposal as speculative, particularly because the region currently lacks a neighbourhood plan to guide growth. He further pointed out that recent planning rule changes implemented by the Labour Government have placed local authorities at a distinct disadvantage when trying to challenge such large-scale developer applications.

High-Profile Ownership and Historical Context

The Golden Hill mansion has long attracted the attention of high-profile figures due to its exclusive location and extensive amenities. In 2009, the property was listed for £7.5million, drawing interest from former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, who ultimately declined the purchase due to the distance from his club's training ground. Reports also suggest that Hollywood star Johnny Depp considered buying the estate, which features the aforementioned underground bunker and escape tunnel, before it failed to find a buyer.

After the property remained on the market without a residential buyer, the developer initially pursued a conversion plan before escalating to the current 57-home proposal. The site falls outside of Romsey's official settlement boundary, a geographical constraint the developer attempted to bypass by arguing that the new units would help meet the broader housing needs of Test Valley. Critics, however, maintain that the scale of the project is disproportionate to the local infrastructure's capacity.

Impact on Residents and Future Timeline

The proposed development poses immediate risks to local infrastructure, which residents and councillors describe as already overcrowded and unable to support further strain. Theron warned that the environmental impact of demolishing a standing structure, combined with the construction of dozens of new homes, would damage the ecological balance of the 11-acre site. The community remains divided between those who welcome activity on the derelict site and those who view the specific scale of this application as excessive.

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Test Valley Borough Council is currently reviewing the application, with a final determination deadline set for January 22, 2027. The delay in decision-making has left the site in limbo, with the derelict mansion continuing to decay while the developer prepares to push for the highest density build permitted. The outcome of this case will likely set a precedent for how speculative applications are judged in areas lacking detailed neighbourhood plans and facing existing infrastructural deficits.