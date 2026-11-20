Golden Valley Fire Chief Bethany Brunsell resigns from her $176,881 role. Deputy Dominique Guzman is suspended after an affair exposed by spouses.

Golden Valley Fire Chief Bethany Brunsell has abruptly resigned from her position in the Minneapolis suburbs this month. Her departure follows the exposure of an extramarital affair with Assistant Fire Chief Dominique Guzman, creating a significant personnel scandal for the local fire department. Brunsell held the role for less than three years before stepping down from her $176,881-a-year post. This resignation marks the end of a tenure that began with high public visibility and pride for her family, now shadowed by private betrayal.

Resignation And Administrative Leave Details

Brunsell, 50, left her post immediately, while Guzman, 45, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. City officials confirmed that an 'open complaint' against Guzman is currently under review, though they declined to specify the exact nature of the grievance. Colleagues at the station described the relationship between the two chiefs as an 'open secret' long before it became public knowledge. The situation escalated when the pair was reportedly caught in a 'compromising position', leading to the immediate administrative actions taken by city leadership. The incident was first brought to light by local news outlet Alpha News, which reported on the sudden changes in departmental leadership.

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Divorce Filings And Spousal Reactions

Legal documents show that Brunsell and her husband, local TV cameraman Kevin Bubach, 60, jointly filed for divorce on July 9. The couple had been married for nine years, and court records indicate the filing was a mutual decision following the revelation of the affair. Bubach confirmed to the Daily Mail that the infidelity involving Guzman was the direct cause of their separation. He stated, 'We don't need to talk about that,' refusing to offer further commentary on the personal details of the breakup. Meanwhile, Guzman's wife, Jessica, 43, has not filed for divorce but has made her stance clear through social media behavior. She has not appeared in photos with her husband for some time and updated her Facebook profile in September to an AI-generated image of herself hugging a bear. This image references an internet meme suggesting a woman is safer with a bear than with a random man, a comment she endorsed by liking a relative's post stating she 'chose the bear'.

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Career History And Professional Background

Brunsell's career in emergency services was marked by significant milestones and professional recognition. She was appointed as Golden Valley's first female fire chief in April 2024, a promotion that made her husband a 'proud husband' at the time. Prior to this appointment, she served as a captain at the West Metro Fire-Rescue District. Brunsell began her career as a firefighter in at least 2011 and was promoted to assistant chief of Golden Valley in 2019. Her leadership was often praised by her husband, who frequently posted about her strength and dedication. In May of last year, he described her as a 'badass Alpha athlete' and highlighted her ability to touch many lives. He also recalled instances where her quick thinking saved a friend who collapsed at a gym, noting her courage and care. Guzman's professional path was equally rooted in community service, having joined the Golden Valley Fire department in 2013 while working as an elementary school teacher. He transitioned to full-time fire service when he was appointed assistant chief in 2022. He and his wife Jessica have two sons, the eldest of whom is 15 years old.

Personal Life And Family Context

The scandal has deeply affected the personal lives of those involved, particularly the families of the chiefs. Bubach had been a supportive partner throughout Brunsell's rising career, often expressing his love and admiration on social media. He celebrated her birthdays and Mother's Day with glowing tributes, calling her an 'outstanding son's mother' and a 'caring, nurturing, inspirational, strong woman.' Brunsell is also a mother to an adult son named Lucas, a film director who recently got married. The contrast between Bubach's past public support and the current reality of their separation is stark. Bubach purchased a three-bedroom home for $320,000 in April during their separation, marking a new chapter in his single life. While Jessica Guzman and Kevin Bubach follow each other on social media, it remains unclear how the two families are connected or if they have interacted directly. The incident has left the Golden Valley community grappling with the sudden departure of its leadership and the personal drama unfolding behind closed doors.