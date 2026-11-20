Elizabeth Brown and Gabriel Luthor were found guilty of running a $15 million Medicare fraud scheme through their neurofeedback company. Learn how the scheme operated.

Elizabeth Brown and Gabriel Luthor, owners of the defunct neurofeedback clinic Golden Victory Medical, were convicted Thursday of operating a massive healthcare fraud scheme that defrauded government insurers of an estimated $15 million. The couple, who resided in a luxury $1.2 million mansion in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, were each found guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

The verdict concludes an eleven-day trial that revealed the extent of the elaborate billing deception, which relied on phantom patient visits and fabricated medical services. Brown, 42, and Luthor, 39, now face up to thirty years in federal prison as they await sentencing in Minnesota.

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The $15 Million Billing Deception Mechanism

The core of the fraud involved the submission of hundreds of thousands of false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers between 2018 and 2019. Federal prosecutors detailed how the pair misused medical billing codes to reflect legitimate services that were never provided, combined codes that were legally distinct, and significantly exaggerated the duration of sessions for patients who never actually existed.

Prosecutors stated that Brown, who served as the public face of the bogus company, claimed to have seen 451 patients a day at peak times. Court documents revealed that Brown alone billed more than 28,000 patient services in 2019, averaging more than 76 services a day, including weekends and holidays. These numbers were physically impossible for a single provider to process in a legitimate medical setting.

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The financial scale of the operation became evident when the couple opened a brick-and-mortar Golden Victory Medical location in Nevada in 2019. In that single year, the company billed more than $16 million to insurers. Despite Brown being the sole listed provider, the company collected over $4 million in revenue during that period, a sum that investigators later traced back to fraudulent billing practices.

Labor Force Of Unqualified Women

The scheme required a significant number of people to process the fraudulent paperwork and interact with patients. Brown and Luthor were not the only individuals involved in the ruse; Luthor's other girlfriends, who lived with the couple at their Eden Prairie home, were also drawn into the criminal operation.

According to the US Attorney's Office, these women had no medical expertise whatsoever. Yet, they were tasked with seeing patients and processing the fraudulent insurance claims. The arrangement allowed Luthor to maintain relationships outside his primary partnership with Brown, with one of the women testifying that nothing happened in the mansion without Luthor's approval.

During the trial, the defense strategies of the two defendants sharply diverged. Luthor's legal team essentially blamed Brown for the fraud, arguing that although he was the registered owner of Golden Victory Medical LLC, he did not handle the day-to-day billing operations. Conversely, Brown's attorneys claimed that Luthor exerted total control over her actions.

Testimony from another woman living in the home suggested that Brown and others often referred to Luthor as 'God' and 'the creator.' This testimony underscored the power dynamics within the household and was used by the defense to suggest that Brown was acting under duress or coercion rather than as a willing participant in the fraud.

Trial Drama And Evasive Strategies

The legal proceedings were marked by significant disruptions and strategic maneuvers by the defense team. Just before opening statements began, Luthor checked himself into a hospital in what Brown described to the court as a mental health crisis. This action resulted in Luthor missing the entire trial.

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Despite his absence, Luthor appeared at the courthouse for approximately thirty minutes on Wednesday to inform the judge that he would not testify in his own defense. Brown requested that her trial be separated from Luthor's because she felt compelled to turn against him to build her own defense. Luthor made the same request, but Chief US District Judge Eric Tostrud denied both motions, forcing the trials to proceed together.

Luthor's defense team also requested a mistrial, a motion that Judge Tostrud also denied. The jury deliberated for a little more than two hours before returning the guilty verdicts against both defendants. The rapid deliberation suggested that the evidence presented regarding the impossible billing numbers and the involvement of unqualified staff was overwhelming.

Sentencing Conditions And Future Proceedings

Both Elizabeth Brown and Gabriel Luthor remain out on court-imposed conditions while they await their final sentencing. However, a court order obtained by Eden Prairie Local News revealed that Luthor has been directed to live in a halfway house in the state and must report there by 12pm on Friday. He is prohibited from leaving Minnesota.

It remains unclear if Brown has been assigned additional specific conditions beyond her current release status. The total estimated loss to insurers from the scheme was over $15 million, according to federal prosecutors. The criminal plot reportedly took root in 2018 while the couple was living in Nevada, where they co-founded Golden Victory Medical LLC.

Golden Victory Medical claimed to provide neurofeedback therapy, a service involving scalp sensors to monitor brainwaves and assess mental health treatments. However, investigators found that the company repeatedly deceived insurers by misusing codes meant for legitimate services. The pair are now facing the full weight of the law for their role in this extensive healthcare fraud network.