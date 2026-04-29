Golders Green Knife Attack: Heroic Public Intervention Stops Terrorist

A man attacked two Jewish men in Golders Green, London, in a terror incident. Members of the public and Shomrim volunteers bravely intervened, detaining the suspect until police arrived. The attack has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed calls for action against antisemitism.

A terrifying incident unfolded in Golders Green , London , today as a man launched a knife attack on two Jewish men, one in his 70s and the other in his 30s.

The attack, swiftly declared an act of terrorism, was brought to an end by the courageous intervention of members of the public who physically restrained the 45-year-old suspect using a vehicle before police arrived. Witnesses described a scene of chaos and bravery, with bystanders rushing to assist the victims, one of whom sought refuge in a nearby pizza shop. The suspect attempted to attack police officers before being subdued with a Taser, and subsequently arrested.

The incident occurred on Highfield Avenue, a location disturbingly close to recent antisemitic acts, including arson attacks on Jewish community ambulances and synagogues. The attack has ignited widespread condemnation and renewed calls for stronger action against antisemitism. Sir Mark Rowley, the Met chief, revealed the suspect had a history of serious violence and mental health issues. Volunteers from Shomrim, a civilian security patrol group serving Jewish communities, were on the scene within minutes, providing crucial initial support.

Their coordinator, Ben Grossnass, highlighted the pervasive hate and antisemitism within society, urging the government to implement more robust measures to combat it. The swift response and bravery of both the public and law enforcement were praised, though concerns remain regarding the escalating violence targeting the Jewish community. The attack has prompted a strong reaction from political leaders. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern and affirmed his government's commitment to addressing such offences.

However, Israel's foreign ministry criticized Starmer's statements as insufficient, demanding a more comprehensive approach to tackling the root causes of antisemitism. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis echoed this sentiment, calling for 'meaningful action' beyond mere condemnation. The Campaign Against Antisemitism confirmed Shomrim's role in initially detaining the suspect. Several individuals have been lauded as heroes for their intervention, including Ido Berman and Isaac Cohen.

The incident has fueled anxieties within the Jewish community and sparked a national debate about the government's response to antisemitic violence, with some, like Kemi Badenoch, describing it as a 'national emergency'. The attack underscores a worrying trend of escalating antisemitism in the UK and the urgent need for effective preventative measures and robust protection for Jewish communities





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