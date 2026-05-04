Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson: Two Arrested by Counter-Terror Police

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a memorial wall in Golders Green, London, dedicated to victims of oppression and violence, including those killed in Iran and at the Nova music festival in Israel. Police are investigating a series of similar incidents and have made 30 arrests in total.

Counter-terrorism police have apprehended a man and a woman in connection with a suspected arson attack targeting a memorial wall in Golders Green , London . The arrests, made this morning at a Romford address, involve a 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

They are currently undergoing questioning at a London police station while a thorough search of the Romford property is underway. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 27th, resulting in damage to a wooden cabinet displaying the historic 'Lion and Sun' Iranian flag, part of a larger memorial dedicated to victims of oppression and violence. While the wall itself, located on Limes Avenue, remained structurally intact, visible scorch marks indicated the deliberate nature of the fire.

This memorial serves as a poignant tribute to anti-regime protesters killed in Iran, and also includes a section specifically honoring those tragically lost in the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in Israel during 2023. Demonstrating ongoing community solidarity, a recent statement supporting the Jewish community in response to recent attacks was affixed to a nearby tree.

This incident is not isolated, as police are investigating a series of similar suspected antisemitic arson attacks in the same area in recent weeks, raising significant concerns about escalating tensions and targeted violence. Commander Helen Flanagan, leading the Met Police's Counter-Terrorism Command, emphasized the force's unwavering commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities within the capital. She highlighted the extensive investigative efforts undertaken since the incident was reported, leading directly to these arrests.

The Counter-Terrorism Command London (CTP London) is actively pursuing multiple investigations related to incidents in northwest London, stemming from an initial attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green back in March. To date, these investigations have resulted in a total of 30 arrests and nine individuals have been formally charged. The collaborative approach between counter-terrorism officers and their Metropolitan Police colleagues remains crucial, with a focus on providing protective security advice and support to various organizations, community centers, and businesses.

Given the current elevated threat level, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior, emphasizing that such information could be vital in preventing further harm and potentially saving lives. Ali Vahedi, a dedicated volunteer with the Miga Rally community group responsible for establishing the memorial and providing security, expressed growing concerns about the escalating danger.

He recounted recent incidents, including the presence of a drone and acts of vandalism like tomato throwing, culminating in the arson attack. Vahedi revealed that security measures were implemented three months prior due to a perceived lack of safety. The past month has witnessed a disturbing pattern of firebombings targeting Jewish community ambulances and two synagogues in northwest London, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Miga Rally issued a statement condemning the attack on the memorial wall, describing it as a peaceful space for remembrance and a vital means of ensuring victims are not forgotten. They stressed that any attempt to damage or desecrate such a site represents a profound attack on the core values of remembrance, dignity, and community cohesion, and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The investigation continues, with authorities determined to address the root causes of these attacks and prevent future incidents





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