Goldman Sachs Raises Brent Crude Forecast to $105 Amid Geopolitical Risks

Goldman Sachs revises Brent crude price forecast upward to $105 due to geopolitical risks and weakened supply buffers, with other banks also predicting higher oil prices.

Major financial institutions have significantly adjusted their outlook for global oil price s, with Goldman Sachs leading the revision upward. The investment bank now expects Brent crude oil to average $105 per barrel in December. This marks a substantial increase from their previous forecast of $90 per barrel. The change reflects a nearly seventeen percent rise in the projected value. Analysts cite growing concerns over global supply security as the primary driver for this optimistic pricing model.

Supply Risks Outweigh Production Gains

The revised forecasts come at a time when physical oil flows appear stable. Reports indicate that crude movements from the Persian Gulf have returned to, and even exceeded, pre-war levels. Despite these positive indicators of production stability, the financial community remains cautious. Goldman Sachs analysts emphasize that eight months of adapting to disrupted Middle Eastern supply chains have weakened the global buffers that previously absorbed initial shocks. This structural weakness in the market makes prices more volatile and sensitive to new geopolitical tensions.

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Other Banks Align With Higher Predictions

The upward trend is not isolated to a single institution. ANZ, a major global banking group, also revised its forecast upward by ten percent. ANZ analysts project that Brent crude will end the year 2026 at $105 per barrel. This aligns closely with Goldman Sachs December target. UBS, another key player in commodity analysis, sees the benchmark reaching $110 per barrel by the end of the current year. These coordinated revisions suggest a broad consensus among expert observers regarding the tightness of the market.

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Diplomacy Remains The Key To Lower Prices

Analysts agree that the only viable path to consistently lower oil prices involves a diplomatic resolution. A peace deal between Iran and the United States is viewed as the critical factor that could remove the current risk premium from oil markets. Goldman Sachs strategist Daan Struyven noted that a sustainable diplomatic solution would be required for risks to dissipate quickly. Without such an agreement, the current elevated price levels are likely to persist as investors price in ongoing instability.

Midterm Elections Add Uncertainty

Market participants are closely watching upcoming political events that could influence energy policy. The United States is preparing for midterm elections, which may shift the political landscape regarding Middle East engagement. Both Iran and the United States have signaled that they are keeping their options open. This stance indicates readiness for either a diplomatic breakthrough or continued conflict. The slim chances of a peace agreement before the end of the year add to the uncertainty surrounding future price movements.