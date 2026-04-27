Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Amid Supply Shock and Demand Concerns

Goldman Sachs has increased its oil price outlook, predicting Brent crude at $90 per barrel and WTI at $83 per barrel in Q4, citing supply disruptions and potential demand destruction. The bank warns of significant economic risks due to high refined product prices and product shortages, with global demand expected to decline by 1.7 million barrels per day in the current quarter. ING analysts also highlight the tightening market, emphasizing the need for higher prices to address the supply shortfall.

Goldman Sachs has revised its oil price forecast, now anticipating Brent crude to average $90 per barrel in the fourth quarter of the year, while West Texas Intermediate ( WTI ) is expected to reach $83 per barrel.

As of the latest trading session, Brent crude was priced at $106.68 per barrel, and WTI was at $95.35 per barrel, reflecting ongoing market volatility amid stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States. The uncertainty surrounding the resumption of these talks has contributed to sustained upward pressure on oil prices, with analysts at Goldman Sachs highlighting significant economic risks stemming from the current market dynamics.

The bank’s analysts noted in a recent report that the risks extend beyond crude prices alone, encompassing unusually high refined product prices, potential product shortages, and the unprecedented scale of the supply shock. This shock is already impacting global oil demand, with Goldman Sachs projecting a decline of 1.7 million barrels per day in the current quarter and an additional 100,000 barrels per day reduction in 2026 compared to 2025.

The analysts warned that if the supply shock persists, even sharper demand losses could be necessary to stabilize the market, as extreme inventory draws are unsustainable in the long term. The bank estimates that lost production in the Middle East has reached 14.5 million barrels per day as of this month. Concurrently, ING commodity analysts have emphasized the tightening market conditions, stating that the lack of progress in negotiations is exacerbating supply constraints.

With a shortfall of approximately 13 million barrels per day, the market is under significant pressure, necessitating higher oil prices to balance supply and demand. Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey from ING noted that while inventories, both commercial and strategic, can temporarily mitigate the gap, prolonged supply disruptions will inevitably lead to further demand destruction. They cautioned that higher prices will be required to achieve this demand reduction, underscoring the delicate balance between supply constraints and market stability





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