Golf Club Expansion Plans Rejected Amidst Villager Fears Over Heavy Traffic

Corhampton Golf Club's expansion plans in the South Downs have been denied due to community concerns about the massive increase in lorry traffic and its impact on the local environment and safety.

Corhampton Golf Club 's expansion ambitions have been thwarted by a resounding rejection from the local planning committee, stemming from widespread opposition from villagers concerned about the project's impact on their community. The proposed development, aimed at adding four new holes to the course located in the South Downs near Southampton, faced fierce resistance due to the anticipated influx of heavy goods vehicles and the potential environmental and safety implications for the surrounding villages of Corhampton and Droxford. The planning committee ultimately sided with the residents, citing significant concerns about the project's detrimental effects on the area's character, archaeological assets, and groundwater, effectively denying the club's application.

The core of the villagers' objections revolved around the staggering number of lorry trips required for the construction. The initial plans outlined a three-year construction period necessitating over 42,000 trips by 18-tonne lorries. This translates to an estimated four HGVs passing through the narrow local roads every hour, raising serious safety concerns for residents. The villagers, who already contend with existing traffic congestion on roads described as being like the M1, argued that the added volume of heavy vehicles would exacerbate the issue, posing a danger to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike.

Concerns extended beyond traffic, with residents also expressing worries about the impact of construction on the local environment, including potential damage to the chalk-based ground and the disposal of unknown materials. Joanna Selwood, a Droxford resident, voiced concerns about the noise pollution from the additional traffic and its proximity to homes on the busy A32 and surrounding lanes. She highlighted the narrowness of the pavements and the frequent near misses her children had experienced, emphasizing the dangers of increased lorry traffic.

The planning committee's decision was influenced by recommendations from a South Downs National Park Authority Planning Committee officer who cited a failure to enhance or conserve the landscape, the lack of sufficient evidence regarding the impact on groundwater, and concerns about preserving archaeological assets. The officer's assessment underscored the potential for the expansion to negatively alter the area's character and environmental integrity. Councillor Danny Lee, during the planning meeting, characterized the proposals as an industrial-scale land reforming exercise, raising alarm about the potential to undermine authority objectives.

The objections also highlighted the perceived imbalance between the golf club's objectives and the community's well-being. Resident Penny Stokes, for instance, raised concerns about the impact on horse riders, stating that the development would restrict their access to riding routes and potentially jeopardize their safety on the roads. In response to the application, Rob Bailey, representing the golf club, insisted the application represents the final stage of an entire course regeneration strategy. While the club maintained the expansion would create a course that was one-third smaller than a typical layout, the planning committee ultimately sided with the community's concerns, recognizing that the proposed expansion would have considerable and unacceptable ramifications on the local area. Despite arguments from the club's agent, Alison Crooks, about the absence of statutory objections and requests for support, the committee was unconvinced and voted unanimously to reject the proposal, signaling a victory for the villagers and a setback for the golf club.





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