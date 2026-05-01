Gone Fishing's Beloved Terrier Ted Dies – Final Episode to Air Later This Year

Ted, the popular Patterdale Terrier from BBC’s ‘Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’, has passed away at the age of 13. Fans will be able to see him one last time in an upcoming episode of the show’s ninth season. Tributes pour in from Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, and fans alike.

The beloved terrier Ted, a prominent figure on the BBC ’s ‘Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing ’, has sadly passed away at the age of 13. The news has understandably devastated fans who have grown to adore the Patterdale Terrier mix since his first appearance on the show in 2020.

Ted wasn’t merely a pet on set; he became an integral part of the show’s charm, endearing himself to viewers with his playful antics and calming presence alongside Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. His journey began in 2013 when he was rescued from a Surrey dogs’ home at just six months old, finding a loving home with Lisa Clark, the show’s executive producer.

From there, he quickly ascended to television stardom, becoming a regular fixture on ‘Gone Fishing’ and even receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his appearance in the 2025 Christmas Special. Despite his passing, fans will have one last opportunity to see Ted on screen. The BBC has confirmed that he filmed an episode for the ninth season of ‘Gone Fishing’ prior to his death, promising a poignant farewell for the canine companion.

This upcoming episode will undoubtedly be a touching tribute to a dog who captured the hearts of many. Beyond the show, Ted’s popularity extended to the literary world, having authored two best-selling books, ‘A Pawtobiography’ and ‘Pup Fiction’, offering a unique and humorous perspective on life from a dog’s point of view. A third book is anticipated to be released in 2026, ensuring his legacy continues to live on.

He also amassed a significant social media following, exceeding 200,000 followers, demonstrating the widespread affection for this remarkable animal. The outpouring of grief from both Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse highlights the deep bond they shared with Ted, describing him as a cherished friend and companion. The origins of ‘Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’ are rooted in Bob Mortimer’s recovery from a triple heart bypass in 2015.

Paul Whitehouse initially suggested fishing as a gentle and therapeutic activity to aid Bob’s recuperation after a life-threatening procedure where his heart was stopped for 32 minutes due to 95% blocked arteries. The show, which premiered in 2018, beautifully blends the tranquility of fishing with insightful conversations about life, health, family, and friendship. It has also featured a diverse range of celebrity guests, including Lee Mack and Ben Fogle, adding to its appeal.

Fans are now campaigning for Ted to be honored during the In Memoriam segment at the TV BAFTAs on May 10th, a fitting tribute to a television icon. Ted’s story is a testament to the profound impact animals can have on our lives, and his memory will undoubtedly continue to bring joy to viewers for years to come.

He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, companionship, and a reminder to appreciate the simple pleasures in life, like a day spent by the riverbank





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