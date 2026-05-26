Goo Goo Dolls Rock the American Music Awards with Daughters in Tow

The Goo Goo Dolls attended the 52nd American Music Awards with their daughters and showcased their iconic song Iris, which is set to be re-released in 2023.

The Goo Goo Dolls attended the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas , Nevada on Monday with their daughters in tow. Bassist-vocalist Robby Takac rocked lavender locks alongside his 14-year-old daughter Hana, whom he welcomed with wife Miyoko Takac.

Frontman John Rzeznik proudly posed with his nine-year-old daughter Liliana from his 12-year marriage to second wife Melina Gallo. The 60-year-old singer-guitarist sported his signature blonde hair with an oxblood leather jacket, striped top and black trousers. AMAs host Queen Latifah led the crowd in an impromptu Iris sing-a-long inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a genuinely touching moment for the alternative rock band.

The Goo Goo Dolls experienced an unexpected resurgence in March when Iris was used for the 'What were you like in the '90s?

' trend on social media, with practically every GenX celeb going viral for their retro slideshows. The three-time Grammy nominees' song Iris reached number one in Australia, Canada, and Italy, number three in the United Kingdom and number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. On July 24, the band will release the 20th anniversary edition of their eighth studio album Let Love In and will perform at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California





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Goo Goo Dolls American Music Awards Iris John Rzeznik Robby Takac Las Vegas Thunder Valley Casino Resort Let Love In

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