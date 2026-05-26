Good Morning Britain and Strictly Come Dancing faced a double blow as their presenters faced a technical issue and upcoming host Josh Widdicombe confirmed the news.

Good Morning Britain and Strictly Come Dancing makers faced a technical blunder live on air as Amelia Beckett discussed the benefits of spending time outdoors during a heatwave. Josh Widdicombe was also utilised to discreetly confirm that he was going to be the new host of Strictly after dodging questions from Susanna Reid, and his responses showed a lack of willingness to commit to the details.

Good Morning Britain faced a technical blunder live on air - as star Charlotte Hawkins said maybe the sun is interfering with the satellite signal.

Ranvir Singh and Tom Swarbrick fronted Bank Holiday Monday's edition of the ITV show. During the episode, Amelia Beckett featured in a segment in West Yorkshire, discussing the benefits of spending time outdoors. The show in turn highlighted how Brits reportedly spend just three hours outside a week, as the nation is gripped by its biggest Bank Holiday heatwave ever.

Broadcasting from a forest park, Amelia said three hours a week really isn't that much, particularly when we know there's so many benefits that come with being outside. It shouldn't be just on days like today, it should be all year round that we get outside. The segment spanned a couple of minutes, only to come to an abrupt end due to technology problems.

Amelia was mid-sentence, saying you don't have to have a beautiful park like this - it can be a local inner city park. Back in the studio, Charlotte Hawkins said to viewers unfortunately we're having a bit of difficulty there. Maybe the sun is interfering with the satellite signal. You can always get outside - today is the day if there ever was one, to go out and enjoy the sunshine.

Elsewhere, last Tuesday's episode saw Josh Widdicombe attempt to dodge Strictly Come Dancing questions - before he was unveiled as one of the new hosts. Josh along with Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe were announced later that day as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's successors in the ballroom. The 43-year-old chatted to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls about an event for McCain & Beyond Equality that he is taking part in this summer.

Susanna asked him if he was the new presenter, to which Josh didn't give much away and replied look it's lovely to be linked with the role it's an impressive thing to have on my CV linked to Strictly I think I would do a lovely job. If I was casting it I would look for a couple that have got Strictly heritage two stars of the ballroom chemistry weekends off experience in live TV.

There is only one couple I can think of and they are sitting right in front of me. They are the perfect duo to host Strictly Susanna responded I hate to rule anything out. I don't think either of us have been approached yet. Getting back to the question Are you third time of asking are you the next presenter of Strictly Come Dancing.

Swerving a confirmation once again Josh said it would be lovely to be the next presenter of Strictly Come Dancing. Wouldn't it it would be lovely but the thing is right. Last week Josh Widdicombe attempted to dodge Strictly questions as he refused to confirm Strictly rumours - before being confirmed hours later. He's not ruling himself out Susanna said.

Josh replied he's not ruling himself in to which Susanna said I think it does mean he's got it it doesn't mean anything Josh told the pair. Look I'm glad to be linked with it I'm glad you're having fun with it.

After being officially announced to be hosting Strictly The Last Leg star Josh said dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point so I am giddy with excitement honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television. I adore Emma and Jojo and can't wait to spend my weekends with them. I'll dust off the penguin costum





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Good Morning Britain Strictly Come Dancing Josh Widdicombe Amelia Beckett Technical Issues

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