Good Morning Britain apologises after expletive appears in Delta Goodrem concert footage

The ITV breakfast show issued an apology after a profane word was visible on a fan held by an audience member in broadcast footage of Delta Goodrem's performance. The error sparked viewer complaints on social media. The interview also covered Goodrem's upcoming UK tour and addressed rumours about Strictly Come Dancing.

Good Morning Britain was forced to issue an apology to viewers after an explicit word was accidentally broadcast live on air during Tuesday's edition. The incident occurred during an interview segment featuring Australian singer Delta Goodrem , conducted by hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Goodrem was discussing her recent music performances, including appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest and the Mighty Hoopla Festival. As the show aired a clip from her set at the Mighty Hoopla event, a concert attendee was visible in the footage holding a large fan bearing a clearly printed expletive. The offensive word was written in bold pink letters and appeared in the lower right quadrant of the screen.

The production team failed to notice the profanity, leading to its unintentional transmission to the audience. Following immediate backlash from viewers who identified the word, the programme's management responded with a formal apology. A spokesperson confirmed the error had been rectified, stating: 'We apologise to any viewers offended by the accidental appearance of the expletive which was featured in concert footage. As soon as the error was discovered it was corrected and didn't appear in the +1 and ITVX versions.

' The broadcast gaffe quickly became a talking point on social media platform X, where audience members posted reactions. Comments included: 'Love the sign that says 'c**t' in the audience watching Delta, oops, should have looked at that footage before airing it', 'Howling at the c bomb banner on #GMB', 'That's not very nice to put that up when delta is on…..tut tut', 'Great work production team this morning.

Check your footage first', 'Howling at the c*** fan', and 'Did anyone else spot the little editing faux pas then?! Haha! Bet the director was having a mild panic attack when that slipped through!

' Despite the controversy, the interview also covered Goodrem's future plans. She announced her intention to return to the United Kingdom for a series of concerts in support of her forthcoming album, telling the hosts: 'We're so excited to announce some new shows soon to head back here with the new album and be able to celebrate that.

' The conversation additionally touched upon persistent rumours regarding a potential participation in the next series of the popular dance competition Strictly Come Dancing. When asked about the speculation, Goodrem responded with characteristic openness but non-committal phrasing. She said: 'Anytime I've ever been in the UK and I can immerse into , I love music with all my heart. As I said last year before Eurovision, I'm always open.

I love the variety of the arts... I'm always open!

' She added a self-deprecating remark about her dancing credentials: 'I'd have to work really hard because I'm a piano girl at the end of the day' before concluding: 'I'm not confirmed. ' Good Morning Britain continues to air live on ITV during weekday mornings, starting from 6am





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Good Morning Britain Delta Goodrem ITV Apology Broadcast Blunder Expletive Mighty Hoopla Strictly Come Dancing Rumours UK Tour

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