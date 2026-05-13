Good Omens Season 3 Ending Explained: The Universe Reboots, and Crowley and Aziraphale Meet as Humans

The final season of Good Omens brings the drama to a close, with the Supreme Archangel needing the former demon's help to find Jesus Christ. However, even more problems arise, leading to the destruction of the universe. The characters are then taken to a new Earth where they meet as humans, and the story continues with a new beginning.

Good Omens is over, and fans are eager to know all there is about how season three brought the drama to a close. Although the Prime Video series started off as a story about preventing the apocalypse, it didn’t take long before it evolved into a romance between Crowley (played by David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen).

Season one was a direct adaptation of the 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, but series two and three are original story ideas developed for a proposed but never-written sequel. Three years have gone by since Aziraphale and Crowley parted ways, but they reunite in the final series as the Supreme Archangel needs the former demon’s help to find Jesus Christ (Bilal Hasna), but even more problems arise.

Good Omens ending explained In the final 90-minute episode of Good Omens, Archangel Michael (Doon Mackichan) uses the Book of Life to destroy the universe until Aziraphale and Crowley find him at the Eternal Flame. Crowley is able to grab just one page from the fire, leading to him, Aziraphale, and the bookshop to be all that remains. This article contains affiliate links, we will receive a commission on any sales we generate from it.

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£0 Amazon Get Prime Video here With this pending doom now coming to life, Satan (Toby Jones) and God (Tanya Moodie) appear and seem to be content spending the rest of eternity with just one another. Of course, Crowley and Aziraphale are not so keen on this idea and convince God to reboot reality so that the universe and, therefore, the human race could continue to live on.

However, they ask God that if the universe was to survive, then it should be in a new reality without Heaven and Hell, something God surprisingly agrees to. She uses her infinite powers to bring this new world to life, but in doing so, wipes out Crowley and Aziraphale from existence. This isn’t the end of their story, though, as fans are then taken to the new Earth where they meet as humans, bookseller Asa and Professor Anthony Crawley.

In a classic meet-cute moment, Asa awkwardly asks Anthony out for dinner after meeting in the bookshop. Their date takes place at a bar where fans see the new versions of the characters, including Jesus and the former Antichrist Adam (Sam Taylor-Buck), enjoying a drink. The camera then shows none other than the portrait of Sir Terry Pratchett, who co-wrote the Good Omens book on which the show is based.

Fast forward 20 years, and Asa and Anthony are still together, married, and living in a cottage in the South Downs. They are seen watching a shooting star and listening to a nightingale when Anthony tells Asa, “I don’t need anything more than this.

“I have the universe out there, and I have you. I have everything I’ve ever wanted. ” Good Omens is available to watch on Prime Video





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Good Omens Season 3 Ending Explained Universe Reboot Crowley And Aziraphale New Earth Humans New Beginning

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