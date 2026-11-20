Jay Stewart found missing two-year-old Vella Campillo wandering alone in the Arizona desert. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office honored the volunteer for his critical role in the rescue operation.

A two-year-old girl named Vella Campillo was located alive and safe after wandering alone in the remote Arizona desert for nearly six hours. The incident concluded when good Samaritan Jay Stewart, a volunteer searcher, discovered the toddler hiding behind a bush in the dark. This rescue occurred on Tuesday evening in an area outside Eloy, Arizona, involving significant coordination from local law enforcement agencies.

Toddler Missing Near Silver Bell Estates

Vella Campillo went missing from her home near the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood at approximately 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Her parents, Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz, reported the disappearance to authorities shortly after the child vanished. The family explained that the toddler was playing outside with her siblings while under the supervision of another family member when she ran off.

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The circumstances surrounding her departure left the family in a state of urgent distress, prompting an immediate call for help. Local law enforcement agencies responded rapidly to the report, initiating a large-scale search operation before nightfall. The location of the home, situated near Eloy in Pinal County, is close to vast stretches of open desert terrain that posed significant challenges for searchers.

Jay Stewart Spots Child in Dark Desert

Just after midnight on the same night, Jay Stewart, who had joined the search effort after hearing news of the missing child, spotted Vella Campillo. Stewart described the moment he found her in a video shared by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, noting that he heard her scream after calling out her name. He turned a flashlight toward a nearby bush, where the toddler suddenly appeared.

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Stewart recounted that it was a life-changing moment, stating he simply reached out, grabbed the child, and held her tight to ensure her safety. The two-year-old was discovered outside in 45-degree weather wearing only a diaper, with no protective clothing against the cold night temperatures. Police officials confirmed that the child had been exposed to harsh environmental conditions for several hours before being rescued.

Massive Police Deployment and Rescue Effort

During the six-hour window that Vella was missing, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office mobilized a substantial force to locate her. The operation included the deployment of two helicopters, dozens of ground vehicles, and specialized K-9 units. More than 100 personnel were active on the ground, working through the night to cover the extensive and difficult terrain of the Arizona desert.

Bodycam footage released by the Sheriff's Office shows Stewart bringing the toddler to waiting officers and handing her over for a medical evaluation. Stewart remained nearby as police inspected the child for any signs of injury or dehydration. Despite the exhaustion of the ordeal, Vella exhibited a strong bond with her rescuer, refusing to let go of Stewart when he attempted to transfer her to the police officers.

Official Recognition for Volunteer Rescuer

In recognition of his actions, Sheriff Ross Teeple presented Jay Stewart with a certificate of recognition and a badge marking him as an honorary member of the search and rescue posse. Stewart expressed his amazement at the honor, describing the gesture as cool and unexpected during such a stressful event. The presentation highlighted the critical importance of community volunteers in supporting official search and rescue missions.

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Vella's mother, Deanna Fritz, expressed profound gratitude toward Stewart for finding her daughter. She told FOX10 that the family felt beyond blessed for the man who found the child, as well as for everyone who participated in the search and showed love during the ordeal. The successful conclusion of this incident underscores the vital role that coordinated community efforts play in resolving missing person cases in remote areas.