Good Time Country Buffet Opens in NYC East Village With Southern All-You-Can-Eat Menu

Good Time Country Buffet, co-owned by Yong Min Kim, brings authentic Southern comfort food to Manhattan's East Village. The restaurant offers a $26.99 all-you-can-eat menu featuring fried chicken, Salisbury steak, and classic sides in a nostalgic setting.

Good Time Country Buffet has emerged as a viral dining sensation in New York City, drawing long lines of enthusiastic customers to its location in Manhattan's East Village. Co-owner Yong Min Kim established the restaurant to share authentic Southern comfort food with New York ers, offering an all-you-can-eat experience for $26.99. Diners can enjoy staples like golden fried chicken, Salisbury steak, and braised cabbage in a setting that deliberately contrasts with the neighborhood's typical hip aesthetic.

Nostalgic Southern Atmosphere and Design

The restaurant interior features old-fashioned stained-glass lamps, gaudy wallpaper, and wooden dividers that create cozy, intimate dining pockets. Co-owner Yong Min Kim emphasized that the design was not intended as a fake retro gimmick but rather to evoke real comfort and affordability. Some of the framed pictures, figurines, and homely curios on the countertops were sourced from the founders' own homes to give the impression of accumulated history. Kim and his partners are all from Georgia, and they drew upon their childhood memories of Southern country buffets to curate the environment.

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Menu Diversity and Culinary Origins

Menu items are constantly changing and curated by Kim's high school friend who serves as the chef. The lineup includes candied yams, sweet corn, dinner rolls, squares of cornbread, bowls of coleslaw, macaroni, and fruit salad. Customers may also find build-your-own salad bars, rib tips, meatloaf, fried shrimp, okra, country ham, catfish, hush puppies, and grits. Yong Min Kim stated that they wanted to bring their Georgia experiences to New York and show people what they grew up with, avoiding high-end pretensions in favor of accessible, hearty meals.

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Diner Reactions and Social Media Buzz

Leo Feng and Frida Lin visited for a second time, praising the food and noting that dishes like collard greens were handled well. Leo Feng commented that the crockery summoned memories of his high-school cafeteria, appreciating the retro vibe that makes diners feel like they are going back in time. Claire, Kristen, and Emma arrived after seeing Good Time Country Buffet on TikTok, with Emma noting the regular lines down the block. Claire highlighted the fried chicken as light, crispy, and airy, expressing pleasant surprise at the value and commitment to the nostalgic theme.

Business Background and Future Outlook

Good Time Country Buffet is the latest venture from Yong Min Kim and his partners, who also own Kisa, a Korean-inspired restaurant, and C as in Charlie, a fusion joint downtown. Kim's restaurant career began before moving to New York, when he and a best friend decided to acquire culinary experience by working in various positions. The group aims to provide a different kind of night out in a neighborhood filled with loud bars and crowded restaurants. Kim acknowledged the popularity on social media but suggested customers might return after the initial lines subside.