Google DeepMind workers reject union proposal, formal discussions to begin

The management team at Google DeepMind will enter into negotiations with workers' representatives after they rejected a request for union recognition. If the union wins the vote, it would be first for the tech giant without a recognised trade union in the UK.

Google DeepMind offices at 6-8 Handyside Street, Google's Artificial Intelligence lab HQ company, at Kings Cross , north London, UK. Formal discussions will begin after Google rejected a request for union recognition for UK-based Google DeepMind workers...

Google has agreed to negotiate with staff at its artificial intelligence (AI) research lab over calls for a workplace trade union amid concerns about their work being used in the development of weapons... Formal discussions will begin after Google rejected a request for union recognition for UK-based Google DeepMind workers... Members of its management team will now enter into negotiations with workers' representatives via mediation body the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

It is expected that discussions will lead to a formal ballot later this year for employees to vote over whether to unionise. If it went ahead it would mark a first for Google, which does not currently have a recognised trade union within the UK business or at DeepMind





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Google Deepmind Artifical Intelligence Research Lab Kings Cross North London UK Trade Union Negotiations Unions Concerns Concerns About Their Work Being Used In The De Union Recognition Workplace Trade Union Whistleblower

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