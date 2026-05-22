Google Erebroaches Holocaust Survivor's Reputation with Mischaracterization

Jewish leaders in Greater Manchester have reacted with anger at the online mischaracterization of Itzik Alterman, a prominent Holocaust survivor and community leader. The tech giant has apologized for the error and has vowed to correct it immediately.

A Holocaust survivor named Itzik Alterman has been described by Google as a 'fictional character', sparking outrage among Jewish leaders in Greater Manchester. Alterman spent his life educating young people about the atrocities of the Holocaust and was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2023 for his services to Holocaust education and remembrance.

Despite surviving four Nazi concentration and death camps, Alterman was not recognized by Google, which has left his family and friends feeling disrespected and offended





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Google Holocaust Survivor Itzik Alterman Anti-Semitic Hate Online Misrepresentation

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