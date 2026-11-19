Google has denied a Ministry of Justice request to remove a YouTube video in which Russell Brand claims innocence, saying the content does not breach its rules. The government says the video is distressing to victims.

Google has refused a UK government request to remove a YouTube video featuring Russell Brand, in which he insists he is innocent of the sexual offences for which he is serving a ten-and-a-half-year jail term.

The tech giant denied the request from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) because it determined its rules had not been broken, according to Whitehall sources. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, shared the message on their YouTube podcast on Sunday, reading out his claim that he was not guilty. This prompted an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules. Downing Street described his comments as 'clearly appalling'.

Also read Google Refuses To Take Down YouTube Video Of Russell Brand Claiming He Is Innocent

MoJ Request YouTube Video Deletion

The MoJ sent an official request to Google, which owns YouTube, asking for the video to be removed. This request came from an established mechanism the Prison Service of England and Wales has with tech companies to ask for the deletion of certain material. Officials are said to have called for the video's removal because the content was deemed offensive to Brand's victims and had reached a considerable audience.

Initial reports claimed a minister had met Google to ask for Brand's account to be deactivated, but it was later clarified that the request only related to the video. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Sky News: 'It is correct. I don't know if you've seen the video. It's quite a disturbing video, actually, but abhorrent in the message it's conveying.

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I mean, imagine if you're one of the victims of Brand's heinous crimes and you see that video.

' He added: 'Prisoners are already banned from making statements to the media. We think this is an exceptional case where MoJ ministers have asked Google to remove this specific content and we hope they'll do so.

Minister Appeals To Tech Giant To Act

' Asked if it was the YouTube channel or the video content the Government wanted removed, he replied: 'Well, the content is what we are focused on because of the particular message that has been conveyed. ' Mr Pennycook also appeared on BBC Breakfast and said the Government has no power to make Google take down the video - but appealed to the tech giant to think of the convicted rapist's victims.

He said: 'We don't have any power to mandate a removal of content. That is up to Google. It's based on their terms and conditions. But as I've been very clear, we've made a request in this instance because we feel very strongly that victims shouldn't have to see this content.

' He added: 'We hope they do so because they have taken action on their platform before, they banned, for example in 2023, Russell Brand for making money off the platform because his off-platform behaviour was seen to cause harm. ' Jess Phillips, former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the Government 'doesn't have the power to enforce that this video is taken down'.

She added: 'It relies on YouTube, in this instance... to do the right thing, which is a much, much broader argument about whether Ofcom codes that are in the Online Safety Act are there actually to protect women.

Badenoch Opposes Immediate Government Intervention

' Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that if she was in power she would not immediately demand Google remove the video. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'My personal opinion is that Russell Brand has been convicted. He is guilty under the law. The rule of law applies to everyone in this country.

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' She continued: 'His wife is a separate person. She can make the protestations that she likes. I'm very concerned if people in prison are able to use other conduits to be able to send messages. I think that that is unorthodox.

But YouTube is a private platform. I think that immediately demanding the private platforms take things down without looking at exactly whether a law has been broken is not where I would start from.

' She added: 'If we want to make legislation for that, then we can look at that. But I'm quite worried about Government intervening.

MoJ And Labour Condemn Distressing Content

' An MoJ spokesman said: 'It is only right that the Government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content. Removal ultimately depends on the platform's own terms.

' Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell earlier condemned media organisations for playing the message, criticising broadcasters for 'amplifying' Brand's words. She told LBC Radio: 'I was appalled at that, and actually I think mainstream media shouldn't have transmitted that either.

' Prisoners are banned from making public statements that cause distress to their victims and cannot ask another person inside or outside prison to share a statement on their behalf. Meta disabled Brand's Instagram and Facebook accounts after his conviction. A Google spokesman said: 'We're aware of the new content and our teams are investigating. We suspended Russell Brand's channel from the YouTube Partner Programme in September 2023.

The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then. '