Google's Android Changes Spark Push for De-Googled Phones

A campaign is gaining momentum as Google prepares to restrict sideloading on Android. This article explores alternatives for users seeking control over their mobile devices, including de-Googled Android options and Linux-based operating systems.

A growing campaign is attracting significant attention and support as its webpage prominently displays a countdown timer. While alternatives to the dominant mobile operating system s exist, and have been covered extensively, many users simply desire a new handset with continued control over their device and its data.

This article serves as a reminder of available options for those who aren't deeply involved in the tech review world or alternative OS development. Currently, the campaign indicates 123 days remain before Google's new restrictions on sideloading software take effect.

The campaign utilizes strong language to highlight the potential impact: beginning in September 2026, a silent, non-consensual update from Google will block any Android application whose developer hasn't registered with Google, signed their agreements, paid associated fees, and submitted government identification. Furthermore, Google is actively making it more challenging for organizations developing de-Googled Android variants, a subject The Register's FOSS desk has been following for the past four years, with further coverage planned.

Several companies now offer new smartphones pre-loaded with Google-free operating systems – either a de-Googled version of Android or a Linux OS independent of Android – and systematically remove all Google integrations. This approach still provides a fully functional mobile OS capable of running many Android applications.

One notable provider offers a solution that can be installed on various commercially available handsets, but also sells its own line of phones and tablets, eliminating the need for users to root older devices. This company currently offers three smartphone models and a tablet, with a choice of operating systems including their own de-Googled Android. Initial production runs sold out quickly, but orders are currently being accepted for the latest model.

A previous iteration of their phone was known for its robust build, measuring 18 cm in length, 9 cm in width, and 2.8 cm in thickness, weighing over 330 grams. The new model is significantly slimmer and lighter, weighing just over 200 grams. Beyond this, other companies specialize in hacker-friendly gadgets capable of running open-source firmware. One such device, released in 2020, remains listed on the company's website, though currently out of stock.

Several Linux-based OS options, including Sailfish, FuriOS, Mobian, and postmarketOS, are available. These are not derived from Android but can run Android applications through virtual machines or containers. This is not an exhaustive list, and further options may exist. The situation also highlights broader issues with digital identity and access.

For example, in the UK, Apple's age verification system requires a UK passport or driver's license, excluding individuals who do not possess these documents from fully controlling their devices, effectively locking them into a restricted 'child mode'. Recent news includes reports of individuals attempting to circumvent age checks with creative methods, and the emergence of DIY laptop projects utilizing Raspberry Pi technology. Other tech news includes discussions about software licensing and data privacy concerns related to voting information





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