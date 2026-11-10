Google Unveils New TPU 8t and TPU 8tx Chips for AI Workloads

Google introduces TPU 8t and TPU 8tx accelerators for training and inference. These new chips support Gemini models and offer specialized connectivity for enhanced AI performance.

Google has announced the upcoming deployment of two new types of Tensor Processing Units, known as the TPU 8t and TPU 8tx, designed to enhance both AI training and inference capabilities within its cloud infrastructure. These specialized chips represent a significant evolution in Google's hardware strategy, aimed at supporting increasingly complex machine learning models. The rollout is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with a gradual expansion across multiple global regions over the following year and a half.

Technical Specifications and Architecture Details

The TPU 8t, developed in collaboration with Broadcom, is primarily engineered to handle large-scale AI training workloads. This accelerator features a sophisticated 3D torus interconnect system that links 9,600 devices into a single coherent memory space. This configuration delivers a processing power of 121 exaflops at FP4 precision, providing the raw computational throughput necessary for frontier model development. Each Sunfish 8i device associated with this architecture includes 216 gigabytes of HBM3E memory distributed across six stacks, marking the largest shared memory footprint currently available in the artificial intelligence sector.

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To support these immense computational demands, Google plans to organize the TPU 8t accelerators into pods of 9,600 units. These pods will be further aggregated to form clusters containing over one million devices. This massive cluster infrastructure was explicitly utilized to train the Gemini 4 Carbon model, a frontier AI system developed by Google's DeepMind unit. The deployment of this hardware is critical for Google's ability to scale its generative AI capabilities, with supply chain partners including Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co playing pivotal roles in production.

Differences Between TPU 8t and TPU 8tx Variants

In addition to the training-focused TPU 8t, Google is introducing the TPU 8tx, a variant specifically optimized for inference workloads. While the TPU 8t relies on a 3D torus interconnect, the TPU 8tx utilizes a boardfly network topology, which is a variant of the dragonfly architecture invented by Google. This change significantly reduces the pod size to 1,152 accelerators, resulting in a network diameter that is 8.3 times smaller. Consequently, the average latency within the TPU 8tx system is approximately half that of the 3D torus topology, making it highly suitable for complex agentic workloads requiring many concurrent inference streams.

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A notable hardware alteration in the TPU 8tx design involves the central processing unit. Google has replaced its own Axion Arm server CPU with an unspecified AMD Epyc processor for this variant. This decision is driven by the AMD chips' onboard root of trust and encryption accelerators. These features ensure that workloads remain encrypted throughout the entire processing lifecycle, from the CPU through the TPUs and back, providing enhanced security for sensitive inference tasks. Industry observers speculate that the AMD component may be a custom variant of the Turin Epyc 9005 or the upcoming Venice Epyc 9006 processor.

Pricing Models and Commercial Availability

For organizations seeking to utilize these new Google Cloud resources, Google has established specific introductory pricing structures. Access to the Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Argon models via API will cost $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Furthermore, cached input tokens will be offered at a discounted rate, priced at 95 percent less than standard input token costs. This pricing strategy aims to make advanced AI inference and training accessible to a broader range of developers and enterprise clients.

The deployment timeline for these accelerators follows a phased approach. While the predecessor Ironwood TPU v7p accelerators were deployed in the fourth quarter of 2025 for internal use and later made available in the US-Central1 and Europe-West2 regions, the TPU 8t and TPU 8tx are expected to hit data centers in early 2027. The gradual ramp-up will allow Google to manage capacity effectively, ensuring stable performance as the new hardware integrates into existing cloud ecosystems. Customers can anticipate availability across multiple global regions as the infrastructure scales up over the next eighteen months.