Googlebook: A New Era of Computing for Families

The Googlebook is a significant upgrade for families who rely on Chromebooks for homework, video calls, and general computing. It combines the best of both worlds, offering the flexibility of Android and the security and stability of ChromeOS. The device will be available in the autumn of 2026, with exact launch dates and pricing still to be confirmed.

Google revealed the Googlebook , a new device that combines Android and ChromeOS, at its Android Show event on 12 May 2026. It is the world's first look at what comes after the Chromebook .

The Googlebook runs a long-rumoured new operating system called Aluminium OS and is built on the Android technology stack. It will run Chrome for web browsing and Android apps, allowing direct access to files from an Android phone and running apps directly from the phone. The device features AI-powered features like Gemini Intelligence and Magic Pointer, and will be produced by Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo





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Googlebook Chromebook Android Chromeos Gemini Intelligence Magic Pointer Custom AI-Created Widgets Glowbar Acer Asus Dell HP Lenovo

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