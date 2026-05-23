Gooloo A7 Jump Starter: Expand Your Travel Tools with All-in-One Roadside Emergency Solution

Experience the convenience of having all your roadside emergency tools in one compact unit with the Gooloo A7 Jump Starter. This versatile device combines a 6000A jump starter, 160 PSI air compressor, tyre inflator, power bank, LED emergency light, and inflate/deflate functions into a practical, portable unit. The built-in air compressor can inflate tyres at up to 160 PSI, making it suitable for various uses. A 24,000 mAh battery offers efficient power storage and USB C PD fast charging, which can power your devices conveniently. Don't miss out on this all-in-one solution designed for drivers looking for a practical, yet multifunctional device.

The Gooloo A7 Jump Starter is a compact, multifunction emergency tool designed for drivers who want to handle common roadside emergencies such as battery boost and tyre inflation in one portable unit.

Featuring a 6000A jump starter, 160 PSI air compressor, tyre inflator, power bank, LED emergency light, and inflate/deflate functions, it combines convenience and practicality. The built-in air compressor can inflate tyres at up to 160 PSI, making it a versatile solution for various situations, including regular tyre top-offs, bike tyres, sports equipment, and air mattresses. The smart LED display offers tyre pressure, battery level, and inflation mode real-time information, enhancing usability.

The A7 boasts a 24,000 mAh battery, supporting USB-C PD fast charging up to 30W, making it a practical power bank for phones, tablets, and devices during travel or power outages. Despite its design, the A7 is noticeable larger and heavier than a standard slim jump starter, adding additional trunk space usage. For users requiring just a jump starter, smaller and cheaper options might make more sense





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Emergency Jump Starter Roadside Tool Compact Utility Practical Design Versatile Uses Budget-Friendly Device

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