Goonies Star Josh Brolin Marries Wife Kathryn in Las Vegas

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Brolin exchanged vows for a second time in Las Vegas. The couple celebrated their union with family at the Little White Wedding Chapel following their 10th anniversary.

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin celebrated their marriage in Las Vegas with a distinctive ceremony that included an Elvis impersonator and their two young daughters. The couple, who originally married in September 2016, renewed their vows at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel. Josh Brolin is a 39-year-old photographer who celebrated his union with his wife of 10 years in this unconventional setting.

Elvis Presley Officiates Vow Renewal

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin opted for a unique atmosphere for their vow renewal ceremony in Las Vegas. The event featured an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the proceedings. The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends, including their two young daughters, Westlyn and Chapel. Westlyn is eight years old and Chapel is five years old. The couple were seen exchanging vows and sharing a passionate kiss during the event.

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Brolin Family Marks Wedding Anniversary

Josh Brolin shared a playful caption on Instagram referencing Metallica's Las Vegas residency with the phrase "Vegas, Vows and Metallicaaaaa baby." The couple also enjoyed the residency during their trip to Las Vegas. This surprise celebration occurred just weeks after the couple marked their official 10th wedding anniversary on September 24. Josh Brolin originally tied the knot with Kathryn Brolin in North Carolina in 2016. The couple met three years before their marriage when Kathryn worked as Josh Brolin's assistant.

Reflecting On A Decade Of Marriage

Josh Brolin shared a black-and-white photograph from their original wedding day on social media. He described Kathryn Brolin as the companion he had always hoped to find in his life. Josh Brolin wrote that he wanted to find a playmate and joked that they are still like two young puppies chasing birds along the beach. Kathryn Brolin also shared photographs from their wedding day. She reflected on the decade they have spent together as a family.

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Kathryn Brolin Details Family Life

Kathryn Brolin posted a collection of photographs highlighting their time together over the last ten years. She wrote about having four kids between them, one scrappy dog, and three major moves. She also mentioned traveling all over the world and expressing more love than she could have imagined for one lifetime. Josh Brolin is also a father to two adult children, Trevor and Eden. Trevor is 38 years old and Eden is 31 years old. Josh Brolin shares these children with his first wife, actress Alice Adair.

Photographer Weds In Chic Attire

Kathryn Brolin wore a chic white minidress with a sheer overlay for the ceremony. She accessorized her outfit with burgundy cowboy boots for the unconventional event. Josh Brolin looked handsome as he exchanged vows with his wife for the second time. Family photographs were taken with the couple and their daughters following the ceremony. The couple chose a location and style that reflected their personal bond and shared history.