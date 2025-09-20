Goose Fair 2024 Construction Underway: New Rides and Attractions Announced

Preparations are in full swing for the annual Goose Fair in Nottingham, with construction underway for the 10-day funfair opening on September 26th. This year's event boasts a variety of new rides, including the steampunk-themed Time Machine and the Skyfall drop tower, alongside a range of classic attractions and food stalls. The event promises an exhilarating experience for all, featuring over 350 attractions.

Construction is underway for Nottingham 's highly anticipated Goose Fair , set to open on Friday, September 26th. The annual 10-day funfair, a staple event for the city, is gearing up for another year of thrills and entertainment. The site, located at the Forest Recreation Ground, has been a hive of activity with lorries and caravans arriving to set up the various attractions.

This year's fair promises to be bigger and better than ever, boasting a range of new rides and attractions for visitors of all ages. With the start of the month, the famous fun fair has had all the necessary arrangements in place for all the visitors. The fair is expected to draw large crowds, making it a significant event in the local calendar, with a great deal of excitement amongst the Nottingham community, creating employment opportunities for several staff. This year includes new rides that are steampunk-themed, a Time Machine and Skyfall, the world’s tallest portable drop tower. The tower has an impressive height of 80 meters and all the rides would create a safe environment for the visitors.\The event will feature a spectacular lineup of over 350 attractions, ensuring there is something for everyone. Visitors can look forward to a wide array of food and drink stalls offering classic funfair fare. This includes traditional favorites such as burgers, mushy peas with mint sauce, and the much-loved cock-on-a-stick. The organizers are also introducing a large winter-themed fun house. The fair's popularity and large scale of attendance means that traffic updates would be available, particularly important given the expected congestion. With a special community group being set up, the event is ensuring that all the updates are made available to all the audience.\The Goose Fair's organization is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The team is closely monitoring the site's preparations and is dedicated to ensure smooth setup. The city is preparing for the influx of visitors by implementing traffic management strategies. Updates, pictures and information, will be made available through the community platforms. Further information such as travel guidance will be posted on their websites. The team has also worked on providing special security protocols for a safe and friendly environment. The Goose Fair's opening day is highly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, and the event is expected to be a highlight of the city's social calendar. The fair is a cultural landmark, bringing people together to enjoy a variety of entertainment and delicious food. The fun fair’s wide range of attractions will appeal to people of all ages, the event promises a vibrant atmosphere that will create long-lasting memories for the visitors





