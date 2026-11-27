Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is questioned by police regarding Jeffrey Epstein leaks. The investigation into Lord Mandelson reveals controversial lobbying ties and delayed share sales while serving as US Ambassador.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was interviewed by detectives investigating Lord Mandelson over allegations that sensitive government information was leaked to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The inquiry focuses on whether Mandelson passed classified material to Epstein while serving as Business Secretary under Brown between 2007 and 2010. Mandelson was questioned earlier this year regarding these accusations, which he has consistently denied.

Police Investigation into Epstein Leaks

Scotland Yard launched its investigation into Mandelson in February and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This action followed the release of files by the US Department of Justice, known as the Epstein Files, which exposed close personal and professional ties between Mandelson and Epstein. Mandelson, aged 73, has not been charged with any criminal offence and is not expected to be interviewed by police again until next year. Brown was interviewed a few weeks ago alongside other senior New Labour figures in connection with the same allegations.

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Mandelson Lobbying Ties and Shareholdings

Recent disclosures reveal that Mandelson maintained significant financial stakes in his former lobbying firm, Global Counsel, while appointed as Ambassador to America in December 2024 under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Internal documents show Mandelson held shares in the firm, which had lucrative financial dealings in China, including advising TikTok. He was expected to sell these shares upon his appointment to avoid conflicts of interest but failed to do so, stating that Global Counsel had not made an offer he considered commensurate with fair value.

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Government Response to Diplomatic Conduct

The UK government began releasing internal files in response to pressure to disclose details about Mandelson's appointment and subsequent conduct. These documents, referred to as the 'Mandy files', indicate that Mandelson agreed to soften language regarding China in a speech scheduled for September 2025 after seeking advice from a Global Counsel director. He also attempted to organize an 'under the radar' meeting with an adviser to President Donald Trump and a member of his lobbying firm. The government decided to apply a 'light-touch' approach to vetting his potential conflicts of interest, a decision made with tacit acknowledgment.

Political Fallout and Future Proceedings

Gordon Brown has stated he deeply regrets hiring Mandelson into his cabinet during his premiership, a decision that contributed to Mandelson's eventual dismissal months later after details of his friendship with Epstein became public. The 85 pages of previously withheld files were released as the Metropolitan Police continue their investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing throughout the probe into his links with Epstein, maintaining his position while the legal and political implications of these revelations continue to unfold.