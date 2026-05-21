Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pull out of Celebrity Traitors at the last minute

Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston have pulled out of the upcoming series of The Celebrity Traitors at the last minute, leaving producers frustrated. The TV chef and the actor cited scheduling issues as the reason for their withdrawal.

He could have been the most treacherous Traitor of them all. But we can reveal Gordon Ramsay pulled out of the The Celebrity Traitors at the last minute, leaving producers 'frustrated'.

The TV chef, 59, signed a big-money deal to be on the new series, which is currently being filmed in the Scottish Highlands, but had to back out due to 'scheduling issues'. Elsewhere, Tom Hiddleston, 45, pulled out for the same reason, causing last-minute chaos for producers as they lost their two biggest signings. One show source told the Daily Mail: 'Gordon pulled out due to scheduling issues. He had other TV work to do.

'Producers are frustrated that Gordon and Tom both had to pull out. They know those names would have drawn more international interest to the show. Gordon Ramsay pulled out of Celebrity Traitors at the last minute leaving producers 'frustrated' The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is a high-stakes game that favours deception and betrayal, often uncloaking the darker side of a contestant's nature.

While the line-up has been widely praised, they're annoyed because it was due to be even better before Gordon and Tom had to cancel.

'They are hoping both of them will be up for the next series in 2027. ' On Thursday, Ramsay was pictured at one of his prior work commitments, the launch party for his new premium olive oil brand, Krude. The TV star posed alongside Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, and Holly Willoughby at his lavish event.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston was left devastated after his movie commitments clashed with his plans to head to the Highlands. Discussing the series on BBC Radio 2 earlier this year, the actor said: 'I mean, the celebrity one would be amazing. I think the whole show, the format is just the most ingenious thing, isn't it? It's completely compulsive.

Maybe the best television I've ever seen.

' The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is a high-stakes game that favours deception and betrayal, often uncloaking the darker side of a contestant's nature. The Celebrity format – which sees 21 famous faces playing games to win £100,000 for a chosen charity and 'traitors' secretly sabotaging them while trying to avoid being exposed and 'killed' – is notorious for provoking blazing rows between contestants and encouraging even the closest of friends to backstab each other.

The BBC has increased the budget for the upcoming series as the stars landed in Inverness via planes and private jets, while last year, many contestants were said to have travelled on the train. Today, Ramsay was pictured at one of his prior commitments, the launch party of his new olive oil brand, Krude (Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, Ramsay and Holly Willoughby pictured L-R).

The Celebrity Traitors line-up 2026 Jerry Hall, Richard E. Grant, Jerry Hall, Richard E. Grant, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsay, Amol Rajan, James Blunt, Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, James Acaste





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The Celebrity Traitors Gordon Ramsay Tom Hiddleston Scheduling Issues Highlands Inverness Traitors Claudia Winkleman Deception Betrayal International Interest Personal Brand PR Nightmare

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