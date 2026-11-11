Gordon Ramsay Force-Feeds Waiter at Walpole Awards Ceremony

Gordon Ramsay faced backlash after forcing a canape into a waiter's mouth at the Walpole British Luxury Awards in London.

Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef known for his intense television persona, faced immediate criticism this week after an incident at the Walpole British Luxury Awards. The event took place at the Dorchester hotel in London's Mayfair district during a cocktail reception preceding the main ceremony.

The Incident Details and Witness Accounts

Guests at the awards reported that Ramsay, who turned 60 this week, thrust a cone-shaped canape directly into the mouth of a startled waiter. The server, described as an Asian man in his late twenties, was holding a tray with both hands and appeared fearful of dropping the food items.

Also read The Golden Joystick Awards return this Wednesday—here's how to watch them

A witness stated the behavior was appalling and disrespectful, noting that Ramsay did not ask if the waiter wanted to eat the item or check for dietary allergies before forcing it into his mouth. The guest expressed shock at the treatment of the staff member.

Ramsay Honored Despite Controversy

Despite the incident, Ramsay received The Visionary award at the ceremony. This honor recognizes individuals whose skill and ambition transform the industry and the landscape of British luxury. His wife Tanya Ramsay was pictured alongside him during the event.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the chef declined to comment on the specific act of force-feeding. Instead, the representative criticized the reporting of the story, stating that the evening was meant to celebrate incredible British brands and creators waving the flag for Great Britain across the world.

Waiter Embarrassment and Professional Boundaries

The waiter, who requested anonymity, told reporters he felt embarrassed by the situation. He explained that staff are strictly prohibited from eating while serving guests. He questioned why Ramsay performed the action but felt unable to refuse due to the pressure of holding the tray.

Before leaving the scene, Ramsay gave the waiter a thumbs-up signal with both hands. The server, with his mouth full, was unable to respond to the gesture or acknowledge the compliment.

Broader Celebrity News and Industry Reactions

In other news, tennis star Emma Raducanu spent the weekend in the Lake District trying clay-pigeon shooting. The former US Open winner has not played tennis since June due to a stress fracture in her right leg. She was seen wearing a Barbour jacket in Cumbria.

Advertisement

Rapper Tinie Tempah also shared frustrations regarding gym culture. Speaking at the MITS Award 2026 at the Grosvenor House hotel, he expressed annoyance at content creators filming themselves while working out. He respects influencers encouraging fitness but finds the constant phone usage irritating.

Comedienne Shappi Khorsandi is demanding a refund from Transport for London after accidentally paying twice for a train ticket to Reading. Diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder at age 47, she tapped out using Apple Pay while already holding a ticket, resulting in a double charge she cannot easily reverse.

Meanwhile, Bill Bailey criticized contestants on Strictly Come Dancing for not taking the competition seriously. The 2020 winner emphasized the huge amounts of time professional dancers sacrifice and called dismissive attitudes toward the show disrespectful to their profession.