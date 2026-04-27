Gordon Ramsay Implements 20% Service Charge as US-Style Tipping Takes Hold in UK Restaurants

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is leading a trend of increasing service charges in UK restaurants, mirroring the higher tipping culture prevalent in the United States. This move is sparking debate about fair wages and customer affordability.

The culinary world in the United Kingdom is witnessing a shift towards a more Americanized tipping culture, spearheaded by prominent figures like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay .

Ramsay's restaurants, including the esteemed Savoy Grill and The River, are increasingly implementing service charges, with Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate in London leading the charge with a 20 percent fee for special festive menus. While standard Al La Carte dining at Lucky Cat carries a 15 percent service charge, the higher percentage applied during peak seasons signals a clear move towards aligning with US practices.

This contrasts with the more traditional 10 to 12.5 percent service charges commonly found in UK restaurants. The adoption of these higher rates places Ramsay's establishments above those of his contemporaries, such as Marco Pierre White's English Chophouse, Raymond Blanc's Brasserie Blanc, Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck, and Rick Stein's Fish Restaurant, all of which maintain a 12.5 percent service charge. The impetus behind this change appears to be a direct reflection of the evolving tipping landscape in the United States.

Traditionally, American servers rely heavily on tips to supplement lower base wages, and the standard tip has recently increased from 15 percent to 20 percent. This practice has become deeply ingrained in American social norms, and attempts by tourists to adhere to lower tipping customs have often been met with criticism. The debate surrounding tipping frequently ignites passionate discussions between British and American perspectives.

British diners often argue that restaurants should prioritize paying their staff a fair living wage rather than burdening customers with additional charges. Conversely, Americans defend the system, asserting that tips are crucial for servers to cover essential expenses like rent and food. Some even suggest that individuals who cannot afford to tip 20 percent should refrain from dining out, a viewpoint that has drawn criticism for potentially excluding lower-income families from enjoying restaurant experiences.

The core of the disagreement lies in differing philosophies regarding employer responsibility versus customer contribution to employee income. Beyond high-end restaurants, the trend of service charges is beginning to permeate other sectors of the hospitality industry in the UK. Several London establishments are now applying 15 percent service fees, with increases to 20 percent for larger groups or special events. Surprisingly, even pubs are starting to experiment with service charges, a practice previously unheard of in British pub culture.

The Scotsman Group, a pub chain in Scotland, introduced a 2 percent automatic service charge on all drinks purchased at the bar in 2024, mirroring the common US practice of tipping on individual beverages. This move, while shocking to some British patrons, highlights the growing influence of American tipping customs. The implementation of these charges raises questions about transparency and fairness, as customers may not always be aware of the added cost until receiving their bill.

The situation is further complicated by the lack of a standardized system for distributing tips to staff, leading to concerns about whether the full amount collected actually reaches the intended recipients. As Gordon Ramsay Restaurants have been contacted for comment, it remains to be seen how this trend will develop and whether it will become the new norm across the UK hospitality sector.

The debate continues, with consumers and industry professionals alike weighing the pros and cons of adopting a more Americanized approach to tipping





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