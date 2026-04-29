Gordon Ramsay Opens 100th Restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, in London’s 22 Bishopsgate

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay launches his 100th restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, in London’s 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper after a 15-month delay. His daughter, Holly Ramsay, shared celebratory moments and stunning views from the new venue, which joins other Ramsay establishments within the building.

Gordon Ramsay celebrated a significant milestone this week with the launch of his 100th restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen , located in the towering 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper in London.

The opening, which follows a 15-month delay, was marked by a celebratory breakfast event attended by his daughter, Holly Ramsay, who shared glimpses of the venue and its stunning panoramic city views with her followers. The new Bread Street Kitchen, situated on the 59th floor, joins a collection of other Ramsay establishments already operating within the same building, solidifying his presence in the heart of London’s financial district.

This expansion represents not just a business achievement, but a personal one for the celebrated chef, who views London as the cornerstone of his culinary journey. The 22 Bishopsgate location is becoming a veritable Ramsay culinary hub.

In addition to Bread Street Kitchen, the building houses Lucky Cat, a 120-seat restaurant offering Asian-inspired dishes like soft shell crab maki and uni toast, alongside its accompanying Lucky Cat Bar, known for its signature cocktails like the Lucky Negroni and a diverse martini selection. For those seeking an exclusive dining experience, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, a 12-seat chef’s table extension of his flagship Chelsea restaurant, provides an intimate and elevated culinary adventure.

Completing the quartet is The Gordon Ramsay Academy Powered By Hexclad, offering a more casual dining experience with options like Bao buns and the classic Beef Wellington. The concentration of these diverse concepts under one roof demonstrates Ramsay’s ambition to cater to a wide range of palates and preferences, all while maintaining his signature standards of excellence.

The building itself is a marvel of modern engineering, boasting the fastest lifts in Europe, capable of ascending at eight metres per second, and offering breathtaking views of iconic London landmarks such as Tower Bridge, The Shard, St Paul's Cathedral, and Battersea Power Station. Ramsay expressed his deep connection to London, emphasizing its role as the starting point of his career and the city he proudly calls home.

He highlighted the city’s evolution into a global culinary powerhouse and described the construction of the 22 Bishopsgate restaurants as an ambitious project that embodies the spirit of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants – a relentless pursuit of innovation and boundary-pushing. He views the opening of these three reimagined restaurants as a dream come true and a major milestone for his business.

The Bishopsgate area, known for its modern skyscrapers and as a hub for major financial institutions like National Westminster Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, provides a fitting backdrop for this ambitious venture. The launch of Bread Street Kitchen and the expansion of his presence within 22 Bishopsgate underscore Ramsay’s continued commitment to London’s vibrant culinary scene and his dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences.

The delayed opening only seems to have amplified the excitement surrounding the launch, with Holly Ramsay’s social media posts generating considerable buzz and anticipation among food enthusiasts





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