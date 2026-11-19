Gordon Ramsay became the first British chef to earn a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday. The ceremony highlighted his legacy, family support, and upcoming television projects in Los Angeles.

Gordon Ramsay made history on Wednesday in Los Angeles by becoming the first British chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 60-year-old celebrity chef stood alongside the star at the famous boulevard, visibly moved by the milestone recognition. He was supported by his wife Tana, who is 52, and their daughter Tilly, who is 25 years old. The event marked a significant moment in Ramsay's long career as a restaurateur and television personality.

During the ceremony, Ramsay admitted he was rendered completely speechless by the honor. He noted that it is very rare for him to be without words. He shared with the crowd that he woke up that morning thinking, 'F***, it's happening,' expressing his disbelief at reaching this historic point in his life.

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Celebrity Guests and Family Tributes

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable figures including actor Joel McHale and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump praised Ramsay's personality, noting that his success is matched by his kindness and generosity. She described him as a sentimental man who genuinely makes people around him better, contrasting with his fiery on-screen temper. This warm description came from a close friend in the entertainment industry who has watched his rise firsthand.

Ramsay also took time to honor family members who could not be present. He mentioned his daughter Holly, who is days away from giving birth to her first child with husband Adam Peaty. He joked about the timing, recalling that he and Tana worried the baby might arrive during the trip. He quipped that they would have let her give birth in midair if necessary, highlighting the chaotic but loving dynamic of the family.

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Dedication to Military and Police Officers

The chef dedicated his star to his other children who serve the country. He acknowledged his son Jack, who is currently with the British Armed Forces, and his daughter Meg, who is a serving police officer. He also thanked his sons Jesse and Oscar for keeping the household energetic and younger by the day. This acknowledgment underscored his pride in his children's careers outside of the culinary and entertainment worlds.

Ramsay expressed deep gratitude to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the recognition. He described himself as the luckiest chef on the planet because he gets to do what he dreams of every day. He emphasized that his passion lies in driving kitchens, restaurants, and talented individuals to the very top of their professions. He called the honor a profound validation of his career achievements.

Future Projects and Personal Milestones

The star unveiling took place just one day before the second-season premiere of his latest Fox series, Next Level Baker. The timing highlighted the continuous nature of his work in television and entertainment. Meanwhile, Ramsay recently celebrated his 60th birthday by sharing a shirtless photo on Instagram. The post showcased his disciplined fitness regime and sculpted physique, earning praise from followers for his health and appearance at this milestone age.

His daughter Holly celebrated the birthday at Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, his one-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant in Knightsbridge, London. She shared images of the food and a personalized napkin stitched with 'GR60 Holly'. This private celebration complemented the public honor, showing the support of his family across different events.

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Star Number and Culinary Discipline

Ramsay's star is the 2,864th installed since the Walk of Fame opened in 1961 with an initial selection of 1,558 stars. He joked that he will personally polish the stone every week, showing his personal investment in the honor. This dedication mirrors his professional approach to cooking and business. He maintains his physique through a portion-controlled diet, starting with protein shakes and followed by eggs or chicken. His success continues to inspire fans globally as he balances family, business, and television commitments.